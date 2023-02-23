Where do you know this actor from episode 6 from?





Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Last of Us.At the start of episode 6 of The last of ustitled “Kin”, there is a three-month time jump where we find Joel (Peter Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) reaching the snowy wilderness of Wyoming as they continue their quest to find Joel’s brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna). A man returns to his small, isolated cabin after hunting rabbits to find a tired Joel with a gun pointed at his wife (Elaine Miles) and demanding his cooperation.

To our delight, this man turns out to be the great actor of the character Graham Green. You might recognize Greene from his 1990 breakout performance in the famous dance with wolvesbut the actor has a filmography of more than 100 film and TV titles to his credit and doesn’t look like he’s going to stop working anytime soon. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 6 Easter Eggs

Where is Graham Greene from? Image via projector Although Greene has made hay in the entertainment industry playing Native American characters who advise wandering strangers on the ways of the West, he was actually born in Canada and is an Oneida and a member of the Six Nations reserve in Ontario. He still lives outside of Toronto. After growing up in Hamilton, Ontario, and finding work as a porter and steelworker, he lost a bet and ended up getting his start in a few small theater productions near his home, but by 1976 Greene was working as a professional actor in Toronto and England. Since hitting the big time as an actor, Greene has maintained residencies in Los Angeles and Toronto and heads to the film set or theater stage where he works next. Roles You May Recognize Graham Greene Greene made his Hollywood debut in 1983 in a short film titled Run brave. It wasn’t exactly a blockbuster, but it marked his big screen debut. Ironically, Greene thought he was so bad at film that he started taking acting lessons to get more serious about the craft. It took another seven years to take his licks and pay his dues until a script in Kevin CostnerOscar-winning film dance with wolves made his way to Greene in 1990. His role as Kicking Bird in the Great Western Epic brought him international acclaim and recognition from company movers and shakers. The Academy also took notice of his spectacular performance and rightfully extended an invitation to the awards show with an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Since that pivotal moment in his career, Greene has become a Tinseltown mainstay in Native American films and a myriad of other versatile roles. After the success of dance with wolveshe played opposite Val Kilmer In thunder heart in 1992 and followed that with roles in maverick, Die hard with a vengeanceAnd The green Line. More recently, Greene can be seen in films like wind river (2017) and Scott CooperIt is Drink (2021). The role of Graham Greene in “The Last of Us” Picture via HBO In The last of us, Greene plays Marlon, an outdoorsman who is seen bringing back rabbits from a hunt at the start of Episode 6. He has a charm about him as he is confronted by a road-weary Joel wielding a gun to his wife. The joke between Marlon and his wife Florence (Elaine Mileswhich you may remember from the tv show North exposure) is light, even charming. The two share terrific chemistry and seem genuinely unfazed by these two strangers accosting them in their own home. Marlon even jokes about how Florence made soup for them while they waited for him to return. Eventually, he tells Joel that he’s never heard of Tommy, and if he’s west of a nearby river, he’s pretty much dead because the virus has taken over large parts of Wyoming. He warns Joel and Ellie to go west of the river. It’s just the latest role where Greene passes on local knowledge and wisdom to wandering intruders who venture west. Maybe HBO would consider giving their Greene and Miles characters theirs The last of us derivative show. We would be there for that. Learn more about how to watch new episodes of The last of us on HBO and HBO Max. More on “The Last of Us”:

