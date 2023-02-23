Kevin Costner’s Lawyer Laments Actor Won’t Film ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5





Kevin Costner’s lawyer has shut down rumors that the actor has scheduling conflicts for the filming of ‘Yellowstone’. Costner, 68, stars as John Dutton in the Paramount Network western television series. Recently, reports surfaced that the actor was unwilling to work that hard to film seasons five and six. “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work a week on the second half of Yellowstone Season 5 is an absolute lie,” Costner attorney Marty Singer said in a statement to Fox News Digital. . “It’s ridiculous and anyone who suggests it shouldn’t be believed for a second. As anyone who knows anything about Kevin knows, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone above and beyond to ensure its success. “ YELLOWSTONE STAR TALKS ABOUT KEVIN COSTER’S PATIENT ON SHOW AMID RUMOR HE IS DATING Following the reports, sources told Deadline that Costner will leave “Yellowstone” after the end of season five. However, Paramount Network denied these rumors. “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone, and we hope he will be for a long time,” a network spokesperson told Fox News Digital. Wes Bentley, who plays John’s adopted son, Jamie Dutton, on the hit series, has opened up about how the patriarch’s death could affect his character, in a new interview with TV Line. “I thought about it in the first season,” the actor said while attending SCAD TVFest. “Because that’s always a possibility on TV, right? We were always ready to die [And John] really has this hypnotic pull on Jamie.” Bentley explained that gubernatorial Costner’s character changed his character’s thoughts about John Dutton’s potential fate. “After John ran for governor and became what he said he hated, Jamie started to change his perspective,” Bentley said. “Maybe John isn’t the badass he pretends to be. Maybe John has no ideas. Maybe he’s just another guy like the rest.” “It’s the loss of the pedestal [he was on]he added. “The divinity is gone. I think that’s why Jamies chose to try and have him killed. [He realizes that his] life would be much better without him, which is a big change for Jamie.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Paramount revealed Season Five will return in the summer of 2023. The network also released a short promotional teaser featuring photos of the Dutton family. “Yellowstone” explores how Costner’s character handles life as governor of Montana and the unexpected challenges that role brings to his ranching family. The hit series created by Taylor Sheridan has been on the air since 2018. After the Costner-led show became a smash hit, the Paramount+ streaming service ordered the series “1923,” about the roots of the Dutton family. In February 2022, the service also announced that the first prequel, “1883,” would return for a second season. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are among its stars. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

