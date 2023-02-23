Ray Buffer Charged With Theft After Allegedly Stealing Comic Books





California actor Ray Buffer has been charged with theft after a comic book store accused him of stealing from their San Diego business in October. Buffer, who has appeared on shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and ER, was charged by the San Diego City Attorney’s Office with petty theft, pleading not guilty to the charge in January, a spokesperson for the office at the Post on Wednesday. The spokesperson also confirmed that the accusation was related to an October 4, 2022 incident at Southern California Comics, which very publicly accused Buffer at the time of stealing hundreds of comic book dollars. A San Diego Superior Court prep conference is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28, the city attorney’s office said. City officials did not provide the date the charges were filed, but a case involving Buffer was filed on Dec. 13, 2022, according to online records. The comic book store released surveillance footage of the alleged theft a few days after the incident, which shows a man inside the business who appears to be hiding the comics under his shirt.





Actor Ray Buffer has been charged with misdemeanor theft after a comic book store accused him of stealing from their San Diego business in October. therealraybuffer/Instagram Southern California Comics owner Jamie Newbold told The Post on Wednesday that he didn’t know Buffer had been charged until he received a call from a city attorney this week. He said he was delighted that the case was progressing. I thought that case was brushed aside or brushed aside, Newbold said. Now I realize the case matters, so what I had to go through matters. I was losing hope every month, hearing nothing from anyone, he said, after contacting authorities two days after the October incident. Newbold explained in an interview in October that he put images in origin from an unidentified man on social media to warn other comic shops about the possible thief. Other companies then claimed the man was Buffer.





Actor Ray Buffer allegedly stole comics from Southern California Comics in San Diego. Southern California Comics/Facebook Southern California Comics shared the news of the Buffers lawsuit in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Newbold wrote that the San Diego City Attorneys Office told him that Buffers’ attorney hoped to settle the case by allowing Buffer to participate in a hijacking scheme that would require the actor to pay compensation for the theft. presumed. He gets off very well if the courts allow him to pay for the crime financially, Newbold said. I would prefer that he see justice. Newbold estimates that about 10 comics were stolen worth about $850. Further information about the case was not made available by the city attorney’s office, and the office did not provide a defense attorney for Buffer as of Wednesday night. At least one other comic book store claimed Buffer stole from them in September, though it’s unclear whether the charges led to criminal activity. Buffer had other minor roles in single episodes of “CSI: Miami”, “Gilmore Girls”, and “Cold Case”, according to its IMDb page. He also appeared in several movies, according to this profile.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/02/22/ray-buffer-charged-with-theft-after-allegedly-stealing-comics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos