Colin Farrell is a character actor in a leading man’s body

Much has been written about the death of the conventional, old-school movie star, with many writers citing actors like Tom Cruise or Leonardo DiCaprio as the latest examples of a dying breed.

There are a number of reasons for this. Clearly, Hollywood has largely stopped churning out the kind of star-driven blockbusters that produce and nurture movie stars. In modern Hollywood, intellectual property is the star and the performer can feel incidental. Audiences will flock to see Chris Evans as Captain America or Chris Hemsworth as Thor, but they’ll ignore their star-driven projects like Gifted Or Black hat. As such, the star-making machine no longer exists.

That said, there’s also a feeling that many modern artists don’t really want to be movie stars, that that kind of stardom isn’t an ideal they’re striving for. Colin Farrell is perhaps the most obvious example, a handsome and charismatic man who emerged around the turn of the millennium in a number of high-profile shows, but who seems to have only recently found the niche that makes him comfortable. .

It can be hard to quantify what exactly makes a movie star, but Colin Farrell certainly has it. He’s an individual who can light up a room just by walking into it, as evidenced by his recent awards season. Farrell is the kind of guy who will stop on his way to pick up a prize at the Venice Film Festival for shake hands with a colleague they recognize and who will take time out of his Golden Globes acceptance speech to salute his co-star, jenny the donkey.

Hollywood knew he had something with Farrell, and the industry seemed to be paving the way for the young actor to stardom. He was signed to the same talent agency as Donald Sutherland, Ed Harris and Cuba Gooding Jr.. As early as September 2001, industry observers were predicting that the same pipeline who made Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie movie stars would make Farrell a household name. Not bad for a young man who had dreamed of be a footballer rather than an actor.

Farrell’s early career was everything an emerging star could hope for. He appeared in director Joel Schumachers tigerlandand Schumacher turned to him to take over the lead in telephone booth after the departure of Jim Carrey. Steven Spielberg Cast Him For A Choice Supporting Role In The Sci-Fi Noir Movie Minority reportwho found the Dubliner playing opposite Tom Cruise. Farrell moved on from starring in the BBC soap opera Ballykissangel For Minority report within four years.

Indeed, it’s to Farrells’ credit that many of those early roles still hold up to rewatches. Revisit movies like tigerland, Minority reportAnd telephone booth, Farrell’s rise to the top of the A-list seems all but assured. However, Farrell wasn’t so lucky in the years that followed, as Hollywood tried to mold the young actor into a conventional leading man who could anchor more conventional hit fare.

In the years after Minority report And telephone boothColin Farrell divides his time between smaller Irish projects like Schumachers Veronique Guerin or John Crowleys Intermission and more traditional big budget movies like The recruit, daredevil, CRUSHAnd alexander. They’re all picks from the star-making playbook, pairing the newcomer with veteran artists like Al Pacino and Samuel L. Jackson, big-name directors like Oliver Stone, and fitting into the burgeoning movie boom. of comics.

Meanwhile, Farrell has become a celebrity in his own right. He was the subject of lots of industry gossip and even had a leaked sex tape. When alexander was released in cinemas, media coverage claimed that Farrells tabloid headlines (had) so far surpassed the impression it (had) made on moviegoers. Farrell spoke about the damage negative reviews of alexander were for himall in concede with hindsight, I deserved a kick in the ass. I was really, really.

Farrells the next two years were tough. He struggled with drug addiction and alcoholism. He admitted he had no memory of shooting Michael Manns miami vice. I’ve seen pieces of it since and I stare at it, he confesses years later. I do not remember anything. Ironically, he does vividly remembering Charlie Roses’ inability to remember the name of the movie. Farrell does not speak fondly of miami vicecriticizing him as style rather than substance.

Of course, Farrell’s involvement with miami vice comes at a troubled time in his life. I just completely fucked up on that one, hed admit later. It was literally the first time I couldn’t say to anyone around me, “Did I be late for work, did I miss a day of work, did I achieve my goals?” Because the answer would have been yes, yes and no. Farrell would check into rehab almost immediately after filming finished. The film seems to represent a turning point for the actor.

Remote review of the hype surrounding it, Farrell’s performance in miami vice is a harbinger of things to come. With his scruffy mullet and handlebar mustache, Farrells Sonny Crockett feels like one of the handsomest men alive trying desperately to shed his movie-matinity good looks. Sure, Crockett is still a very handsome man, but there’s a sense of vulnerability and uncertainty to the character that Farrell’s other blockbusters lacked.

In the years that followed miami vice, Farrell retired from Hollywood movie stardom. He worked on low-budget auteur projects like Woody Allens Cassandra’s DreamMartin McDonaghs In Bruggeor Neil Jordans Undine. He wasn’t afraid to take on more low-key supporting roles, starring alongside Jeff Bridges in mad heartreplacing the dearly deceased Heath Ledger in The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassusor join the ensemble in Peter Weirs The way back.

These are not choices movie stars have made. Against all expectations, Colin Farrell seemed to allow himself to have fun again. 2011 was a pivotal year for Farrell, with the combination of stealing the stage as a sexy vampire in the underrated horror remake scary night and a heavily made-up supporting role in the comedy Horrible bosses which gave the actor a big belly and a combover. Farrell was an actor willing to play with his movie star beauty, subvert and deconstruct it.

Reuniting Farrell with miami vice co-star Jamie Foxx, Horrible bosses is a strangely important film in Farrell’s filmography. It marked the moment the actor discovered the pleasures of performing under prosthetics, allowing him to shake off the good looks that so defined his early career. Many actors do not like to work under prostheses, finding their pose time-consuming and their use constraining. Instead, Farrell seems to find these kinds of performances liberating.

Farrell talked about it. Undergoing a physical transformation to play Henry Drax in the TV series northern waterfarel explain, I couldn’t really get away from the character. I couldn’t get out of the suit, he was still with me. It was a big plus for me because it just meant 24/7, no matter how many weeks we shot, I was constantly inhabiting this physical space that was very different to me.

Farrell loved playing the Penguin so much in The Batman that he lobbied for a spin-off. The only thing I had an idea was that I wasn’t going to explore the character as much as I wanted to, he declared. Because there has been all this extraordinary work done by [makeup artists] Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine and his crew, and I just thought that was the tip of the iceberg, pardon the pun, that we were going to do the six or seven scenes that we did in the movie. I was grateful to them, but I wanted more.

Many of Farrell’s later roles play with his movie star charisma. He can cock it in movies like Sofia Coppolas seduced him but can also push him into the strange with his performances in Yorgos Lanthimos Lobster And The Killing of a Sacred Deer. Even in Tim Burtons Dumbo, a relatively conventional blockbuster, Farrell plays with his physique when cast as an amputee. Even in recent movies where the actor doesn’t wear prosthetics, like Guy Ritchies GentlemenFarrell gives a character acting performance.

Colin Farrell is arguably part of a larger trend among his generation of performers. Jon Hamm might be the most obvious example, an absurdly handsome high-profile TV star who looks like a cartoon pilot but whose post-Mad Men career has largely consisted of engaging its comic nerdy with roles in movies like absolutely fabulous, BridesmaidsAnd between two fernswhile subverting her beauty by playing sordid roles in films like baby driver, The cityOr Richard Jewell.

Farrell is emblematic of a generation of performers who feel like character actors who have found themselves trapped in the bodies of leading men. There are many other examples, from the obvious exhaustion of James Franco to the efforts to make him a conventional movie star in Oz the Great and Mighty when he would much rather do The Disaster Artistto Chris Hemsworth’s delight in playing the goofy comedy in ghost hunters and disturbing smarm in spider head.

It’s been a long and difficult road for Colin Farrell as a performer, finding a space he feels comfortable in and that leverages his unique strengths. It’s easy to see how Hollywood looked at this very handsome and charismatic man and decided to craft an old-fashioned movie star. Ultimately, Farrell’s work is about something far more interesting and compelling, an actor who seems more curious about his star power than excited about it.

In 2022, Colin Farrell appeared in major roles in After that, The Batman, Thirteen LivesAnd The Banshees of Inisherin. It’s a very diverse set of performances in a very diverse set of films, demonstrating a flexibility that would be impossible for a more conventional movie star. It looks like Farrell is exactly where he wants to be.