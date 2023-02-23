How is it self-destructive?





Kangana Ranaut never leaves a chance to launch an attack on Bollywood celebrities and their movies. Since returning to Twitter, she’s back to doing what she’s good at creating controversy. Recently, the Manikarnika actress made headlines for criticizing the Bollywood awards while calling it a big sham. Now, in his latest Tweets, Kangana has launched an attack on Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon star Ganapath, who is up against his movie Emergency on October 20 at the box office. Earlier, while interacting with fans on Twitter, the diva, during the #AskKangana session on Twitter, was seen frisking Hrithik Roshan and Diljit Dosanjh. Scroll down to read more about his latest Tweets. A while back, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to call out the creators of Ganapath for the movie release on the same day as her upcoming movie Emergency. The actress said in a series of tweets that she decided to release the film on October 20 after checking the film’s schedule. However, later the creators of Ganapath decided to release the movie on the same day when September, November and December were free by the way. Kangana Ranaut wrote: When I was looking for a date for the emergency release, I saw that this year’s movie schedule was pretty much free, probably due to setbacks in the Hindi industry, based on my post production deadlines i zeroed on oct 20, within a week Bhushan Kumar owner of t-series announced his movie on oct 20 all october is free as well as november december and even September, but today Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff announced their ambitious project on October 20, ha ha lagta hai panic meetings ho rahi hai Bollywood mafia gangs mein, she wrote in the next Tweet. Announced his movie on October 20, all of October is free, as well as November, December and even September, but today Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff announced their ambitious project on October 20, ha ha lagta hai meetings of panic ho rahi hai Bollywood mafia gangs mein (continued) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 22, 2023 Now the release date of Emergency I will only announce one month in advance with the trailer itself, jab sara saal free hai toh clash ki zarurat kyu hai bhai?? Yeh buri halat hai industry ki phir bhi itni durbuddhi, kya kate ho yaar tum sab, itne self destructive kaise ho?, Kangana Ranaut wrote in the next Tweet. Now the release date of Emergency i will only announce one month in advance with the trailer itself, jab sara saal free hai toh clash ki zarurat kyu hai bhai?? Yeh buri halat hai industry ki phir bhi itni durbuddhi, kya kate ho yaar tum sab, itne self-destructive kaise ho? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 22, 2023 Coming back, what do you think of Kangana Ranaut calling out the showdown creators? Let us know. In the meantime, stay tuned to Koimoi! Must read: Kiara Advani looks like a 24k gold Bahu as she dons 98k Swarovski crystal studded crystals to her Sangeet, Sindhi Brides-To-Be, takes notes on how to impress Sasu Maa with your couture! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/kangana-ranaut-calls-amitabh-bachchan-tiger-shroff-bollywood-mafia-gang-for-clashing-ganapath-with-emergency-itne-self-destructive-kaise-ho/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos