6 Bollywood Actresses Who Wowed Us With Their Action-Looking Performances





Making an action movie is a difficult task. To make your kicks and punches look realistic and believable, you not only need to be accurate, but you also need to be careful not to hurt your co-actor. After all, the action and fight scenes are fictional. While many men have been credited with creating the best action movies in Bollywood, a few select women have also delivered the best performances in action movies. Action movies aren’t just a genre for male actors anymore. It’s obvious that it’s a women’s world as much as it is a man’s world, as more and more women are pursuing action-packed roles and training for violent fight scenes and thrilling chase scenes. These actresses aim higher and take more risks with the roles they want. The number of women who will appear in action-packed roles over the coming year is almost unbelievable. We have never seen Kriti Sanon perform the stunts or pull off any action sequences on her own, despite the fact that she has been in many action movies including her Bollywood debut, Heropanti. Now she is set to play Jassi, a bicycle shooter in Ganapath, a role that has never been seen before. While we wait for Kriti Sanon to appear in a high-octane action movie, take a look at these Bollywood ladies who have already pulled off such roles: Deepika Padukone In the Siddharth Anand-directed spy thriller Pathaan, Deepika Padukone, who plays the female lead in a role that requires intense action, had a stunning performance that made her as dominant on screen as the two male protagonists. The audience and his co-star Shah Rukh Khan really applauded his action sequences. Besides being gorgeous, Deepika’s Rubina is a powerful, combat-trained actress who can kick and punch as fast and hard as Shah Rukh and John. Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif has been portrayed in action-packed roles in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai, Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, and Phantom. She was always able to make the action scenes perfect. She has been observed performing difficult action scenes perfectly. His appearance in Tiger 3 is highly anticipated by the public. Taapsee Pannu Most of the time, Taapsee Pannu’s performances leave viewers stunned, but there have been a few instances where she delivered jaw-dropping action sequences that completely silenced the audience. She gave a terrific performance in both Neeraj Pandey’s Baby and its prequel Naam Shabana. They are still among his best performances to date. In every action scene she was in, she dominated. Audiences expect her to sign on for an action movie soon. Rani Mukerji In the films Mardaani and Mardaani 2, both directed by Pradeep Sarkar, Rani Mukerji perfectly captured the essence of Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film has performed well at the box office in each of its releases, and much of that success can be attributed to the jaw-dropping action scenes. Simply put, no one could look away from her. Sonakshi Sinha The unexplored and alternative side of Sonakshi Sinha was revealed in Akira by AR Murgadoss. She performed fantastic action scenes for the first time and the audience was blown away by her. Despite the film’s poor box office performance, the action scenes were not only expertly shot, but also expertly executed by Sinha. For the sequel to the film, it wouldn’t be terrible to see her return to this action character. Priyanka Chopra The actress is considered the best action heroine by many. Priyanka has starred in several action movies, starting with Drona. Priyanka received training in Gatka, Capoeira and specific Martial Arts for her duty as a bodyguard in Drona. She continued to show off her acting skills with the Don franchise, as well as in her Hollywood series Quantico.

