Alia Bhatt photo leak controversy: 4 more times Bollywood stars have slammed paparazzi and fans for invading privacy – Reuters

The actress called out a news outlet this week for posting private photos of her inside her home without her consent, and even tagged the Mumbai police.

By web office Published: wed 22 feb 2023, 20:30 Last update: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 00:07

As a public figure, having interactions with paparazzi or fans that can violate the boundaries of personal space is not entirely uncommon. While some celebrities are notoriously reserved when it comes to their private lives, others are more open with fans and the press. Be that as it may, however, several prominent Bollywood celebrities have spoken of incidents where images of them were released without their consent; including Alia Bhatt, who took to social media this week to slam a media house for taking private photos of her inside her home without her consent, even tagging Mumbai police for that she acts.

“Are you kidding me?” she wrote. “I was at home spending a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me…I looked up and saw two men on the patio from my building next door with a camera straight at me! In what world is this okay and allowed?”

In light of Bhatt’s experience, here are 4 other times Bollywood celebrities took to social media to criticize those who violated their personal space and right to privacy.

Fan films Virat Kohli’s hotel room

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli suffered an agonizing shock during India’s game against South Africa in the 2022 ICC World T20 Super 12 leg when he came across a video showing a detailed tour from inside a hotel room surprisingly, his own. An unidentified fan posted a clip on social media from Kohli’s hotel room which gives viewers a detailed look at the cricketer’s personal belongings, including his clothes, shoes and hats and even the inside of his suitcase and toiletries.

“I understand that fans are very happy and excited to see their favorite players and excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that,” Kohli said on Instagram, uploading the 30-second clip. “But this video here is appalling and it has made me very paranoid about my privacy. If I can’t have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect a personal space? I am NOT okay with this kind of bigotry and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and don’t treat them as a commodity for entertainment.

His wife, Anushka Sharma, also took to social media to speak out against the absolute shame of an incident, writing: I have experienced a few incidents where some fans showed no compassion or grace in the past, but c really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks the celebrity ho toh deal karna padega (if you are a celebrity you will have to deal with this) should know that you are part of the problem as well.

Photo of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s daughter leaked

Photo: Instagram

Although they repeatedly asked the paparazzi to respect their privacy and refrain from posting images of their daughter, Vamika, on social media, the media nevertheless continued to violate the actress’ privacy. of Bollywood Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as they shared images of the child. which quickly went viral on the internet.

The actress lashed out at the news portal, taking to the comments section of her post to say, “Looks like they know what’s best for the kids than their parents themselves because they can’t help but click and post photos despite repeated requests.

The actress also previously called out the same outlet for invading her personal space and leaking footage of the couple sitting on the balcony of their home.

“Despite the request of said photographer and the publication, they continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this now!” she posted.

Deepika Padukone vs Times of India

In September 2014, Bollywood superstar Deepika Padkone took to her official Facebook page to criticize the Times of India (TOI) newspaper for posting an inappropriate photo of the actress’ chest. In a lengthy open letter to the outlet, the Pathaan actress slammed TOI for invading her privacy, particularly focusing on the press’s objectification of women.

I am not naive about my own profession; it’s one that demands a lot of demanding things from me,” Padukone wrote. or not one or the other. Understand that this is a ROLE and not REAL, and it is my job to portray the character I choose to play convincingly.

At a time when women should be applauded for making progress in a male-dominated society, we are blurring the lines between REAL and REAL life and diluting all our efforts by making a year-old news a new which slides headline. Digging up an old article and headlining it OMG: Deepikas Cleavage Show! to attract readers is to use the power of influence to proliferate recessive thinking.

Other industry players applauded Padukone on Twitter, with Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez among her contemporaries who took to the platform to express their support.

Katrina Kaif-Ranbir Kapoor leaked photos

In 2013, leaked photos of Tiger actress Zinda Hai and her then-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor vacationing in Ibiza took the internet by storm. The footage, which Kaif said was “shot without permission”, circulated on social media for months after it first appeared online, showing the couple in swimsuits on a beach as they enjoyed a quiet time together.

A distressed Kaif penned an open letter to the media following the incident, writing: I am writing this to say that I feel most upset, distressed and overwhelmed by my photos published in a movie magazine (and which have been carried by other media). The photos were taken while I was on vacation by someone who, in an act of cowardice, took photos without permission and then used the photos for commercial purposes.

There is a breed of journalism that preys on celebrities in the worst way possible by crossing all the lines of privacy and decency. The dissemination of these images shows support for this school of journalism.

I ask all media broadcasting these images to refrain from doing so. I have a wonderful relationship with the media and have been accessible to the media at all times. There is no reason for this stealthy and invasive behavior.

READ ALSO :