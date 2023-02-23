Ranbir Kapoor roasts the media over Bollywood’s bad remark: “Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi?”





Image source: TWITTER/@FAN25678 Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor recently roasted a journalist who asked him about Bollywood’s uncertain phase. The actor who is busy promoting his film Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar, attended a press conference, where he was asked about the difficult phase Bollywood has been going through after the COVID pandemic. Responding to the question, Ranbir cited an example of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which continues to dominate the box office even 28 days after its release. The clip from the event which has gone viral on social media, features a journalist interviewing Ranbir about Bollywood. She said, “Bollywood ka abhi thora dicey chal raha hai (Bollywood is currently in a risky phase). Interrupting her, Ranbir replied, Kya baat kar rahi hai? Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi tune? (What are you saying? Haven’t you seen Pathaan’s box office collection?) As the reporter continued her question, Ranbir asked, Pehle, aap kaunsi publication se ho (What media publication are you from?) After answering, the actor mockingly told her, BBC News. Abhi toh aapke bhi kuch chal rahe hai na aaj kaluska kya? Pehle woh jawab do (I think there is something going on with your business these days. What about that, you tell me first). She says, “voh btayenge aram se,” responding to this, Ranbir added, “toh mai bhi btaunga aram se. His words left everyone in the room in two. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan has broken many box office records since its release. The film has now collected over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. In India, Pathaans box office collections exceed Rs 500 crore for the Hindi release alone. Sharing the films performance, business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​wrote on Wednesday: After reaching its fifth century, #Pathaan is aiming for the highest grossing *#Hindi* film in #India: #Baahubali2 #Hindi [Nett BOC] [Week 4] Fri 2.20 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.15 cr, Mon 1.20 cr, Tue 1.10 cr. Total: 500.05 cr. #Hindi. #India biz ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. About Pathaan It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan’s “Ek Tha Tiger” (2012) and “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017), and “War”, starring Hrithik Roshan (2019). Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan revolves around a secret agent who undertakes a dangerous mission. Additionally, Salman Khan is reprising his role as Tiger from the Tiger franchise. ALSO READ:Critics Choice Super Awards: Nominations top Batman, RRR and The Boys; Ram Charan-Jr NTR vs. Tom Cruise ALSO READ:Ranbir Kapoor Claims Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ram Charan’s RRR ‘Impacted’ Him As Audience Latest entertainment news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/celebrities/ranbir-kapoor-roasts-media-outlet-over-bollywood-bad-phase-remark-shah-rukh-khan-pathaan-bbc-news-2023-02-23-849581 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos