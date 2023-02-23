Ranbir Kapoor asked about the bad phase of Bollywood: Pathaan dekhi nahi? , Bollywood





Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently responded to a reporter at an event who asked him about Bollywood’s uncertain phase. The event was held for the promotion of his upcoming release Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar, alongside Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. Responding to the question, Ranbir cited an example of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which continues to top the box office even four weeks after its release last month. Read also : Alia Bhatt Photo Leak: Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor Share Similar Experiences; Swara Bhasker, Karan Johar also reacted A video of Ranbir from the event has surfaced online. In the video, the reporter asked Ranbir, Ranbir Bollywood ka abhi thora dicey chal raha hai (Bollywood is currently in a risky phase). Interrupting him, Ranbir replied: Kya baat kar rahi hai? Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi tune? (What are you saying? Haven’t you seen Pathaan’s box office collection?) As the reporter continues to ask another question during the media interaction, Ranbir further asked her, Pehle, aap kaunsi publication se ho (Which media publication are you from?) After answering, the actor told him mockingly, BBC News. Abhi toh aapke bhi kuch chal rahe hai na aaj kaluska kya? Pehle woh jawab do (I think there is something going on with your business these days. What about that, tell me first). His words left everyone in the room wide-eyed. Reacting to the video, one Twitter user commented, Bhai wild.” Someone else also said, Epic, especially the latter when questioning the reporter. The reputable news agency came under scanner earlier this month after the Income Tax Department carried out a fact-finding operation at its offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of of an investigation into alleged tax evasion. Meanwhile, Ranbir is currently awaiting the release of Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar. Directed by Luv Ranjan of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame, the film has Shraddha Kapoor in the female lead alongside Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Rajesh Jais in key roles. Its release is scheduled for March 8, 2023. Successfully subscribed to the newsletter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/ranbir-kapoor-on-being-asked-about-bad-phase-of-bollywood-pathaan-ki-collection-dekhi-hai-101677080216649.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos