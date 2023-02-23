Ranbir Kapoor reacts to Bollywood’s bad phase at the box office: Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi thi? : Bollywood News





Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has started promotions for his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar. The trailer looked like the actor was back with an animated rom-com starring Shraddha Kapoor. With three songs released, the actor is promoting the film. At an event, a reporter asked Ranbir about Bollywood’s bad run at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor reacts to Bollywood’s bad phase at the box office: Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi thi? The video shows a journalist asking Ranbir, Bollywood ka abhi thoda dicey chal raha hai (Bollywood is currently in a risky phase). Quickly interrupting him, Ranbir responded by saying, Kya baat kar rahi hai? Pathane ki collection dekhi nahi thi? (What are you saying? Haven’t you seen the box office collection of Pathane?) #Bollywood what a bad time is going??????????????? #Ranbir Kapoor ???? @BBCIndia #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar #TJMM pic.twitter.com/eHANI2xzpL Vidhi???? (@vidhi11_1998) February 22, 2023 The actor further asked, Pehle, aap kaunsi publication se ho (What media publication are you from?) She replied to which the actor said, BBC News. Abhi toh aapke bhi kuch chal rahe hai na aaj kaluska kya? Pehle woh jawab do (I think there is something going on with your business these days. What about that, tell me first). His response to the reporter left everyone in the room wide-eyed. The actor was probably referring to the income tax department which investigated BBC agents in Delhi and Mumbai. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor prepares for Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T-Series Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Everything is set for a festive release in cinemas around the world on Holi, March 8, 2023. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Sets The Dance Floor On Fire With Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaiyya Chaiyya, Hrithik Roshan’s Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Dilliwali Girlfriend At The Animals Closing Party, Watch Videos More pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection, Pathaan Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

