Lahore University Celebrates Bollywood Day, Netizens Have Mixed Reactions





The charisma of Bollywood, whether it is music or movies, is spread all over the world. People all over the world are so impressed with the characters that they try to imitate them and make reels of them. In this race, even Pakistan is not left behind. Lahore University has celebrated Bollywood Day, according to a report. The day’s previews are going viral on the internet. A video widely shared online shows Pakistani students dressing up as movie characters and celebrating Bollywood Day. The students were seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas and Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg to Sushmita Sen’s Chandni from Main Hoon Na characters. Lahore University celebrates Bollywood Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) hosted the event to celebrate Bollywood Day. The LUMS University Photography Club (Photolums) posted the video of the event on TikTok, and since then it has been widely shared on other social media platforms. One can also see other characters like Baburao by Paresh Rawal in the Hera Pheri series. Dressing up was part of it, they also played their famous lines. Another video is said to be from a farewell event at the Pakistani university. In which the featured student is dressed in a green saree identical to Chandni Chopra from Main Hoon Na’s Sushmita Sen. Another dressed up as a cop and imitated Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg (2010) and delivered his dialogue: “Hum tum mein itne ched karenge ki confused ho jaoge ke saans kahan se le aur (I’ll put so much bullets in your body that you will be confused from where to breathe and where to go)” There were some other characters such as Mohabbateins Raj Malhotra (Shah Rukh Khan), the iconic cop of Ajay Devgns from the franchise Bajirao Singham, the character of Barfi’s Priyanka Chopra (2012), Student of the Shanaya Singhania (Alia Bhatt) years, and more. A student impersonating SOTY’s Alia Bhatt delivered her dialogue, saying, “Haath mein pom-pom leke ladko ke liye chillana mera style nahi hai (it’s not my style to hold pom-poms and cheer on the boys) . Many appreciated Pakistani students’ love of Bollywood, but many also ridiculed them for their propensity for movies. A few defended the event, but some continued to criticize. One user from Pakistan said: “Disgusted to see them like this.” Another user called it a circus. A few good comments were, one user said, “Why? Did they commit a crime by doing this? They did it just for fun. The second user tweeted to leave them alone for god’s sake and give them the time of their lives because creativity involves free thinking and not getting in their way. A user alluding to divided borders said: “Divided by borders. United by art. Suggested Reading- How female entrepreneurship is the way forward for India’s agribusiness boom

