Ranbir Kapoor has the best answer when asked about the bad phase of Bollywood, asks “Pathan nahi dekhi kya?

By Grace Cyril: After the resounding success of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor is preparing the release of his next film, Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar. RK will be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor in the movie Luv Ranjan. Prior to the theatrical release of his film, Ranbir went on a promotional spree for Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar. The songs, Tere Pyaar Mein and Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, from Luv Ranjan’s film became huge hits. At a recent event for the film, Ranbir Kapoor responded to a reporter who asked him about the bad luck in Bollywood. He cited an example of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan roaring at the box office. RANBIR KAPOOR’S RESPONSE TO THE “BAD PHASE OF BOLLYWOOD” QUESTION In a video of the event that has gone viral, a journalist is seen asking the actor, Ranbir, Bollywood ka abhi thoda dicey chal raha hai (Bollywood is currently going through a risky phase). Interrupting him, Ranbir replied: Kya baat kar rahi hai? Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi tune (What are you saying? Haven’t you seen Pathaan’s box office collection?) When the reporter tried to ask another question, Ranbir interrupted her saying, Pehle, aap kaunsi publication se ho (Which media publication are you from?) After answering who she worked for, the actor told her mockingly, Abhi toh aapke bhi kuch chal rahe hai na aaj kaluska kya? Pehle woh jawab do (I think there is something going on with your business these days. What about that, tell me first). It left everyone divided. Watch it below: For the uninitiated, the Income Tax Department is carrying out an investigative operation at the offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in New Delhi and Mumbai in connection with an investigation into alleged tax evasion. Meanwhile, Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan. It stars Shraddha Kapoor in the female lead alongside Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Rajesh Jais in key roles. Its release is scheduled for March 8. Posted on: February 23, 2023

