Ranbir Kapoor mocks BBC reporter over Bollywood’s ‘wrong phase’ remark





Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Brahmastra: Part One, Shiva, has started promoting his upcoming movie ‘Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar’ (TJMM). The actor known for his romantic and comedic roles will be back in his original avatar after Sanju, Shamshera and Brahmastra. Ranbir enjoys a unique following, and the trailer for his TJMM seemed to make it seem like the actor was back with what he did best. The actor who usually stays away from controversy and stays away from social media is now making headlines. During one of his promotional events recently, the Saawariya actor gave a witty response to a reporter who asked him about Bollywood’s poor run at the box office. In a video that surfaced online, the journalist asked the actor, Ranbir Bollywood ka abhi thora dicey chal raha hai (Bollywood is currently in a risky phase). Interrupting him, Ranbir replied: Kya baat kar rahi hai? Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi tune? (What are you saying? Haven’t you seen Pathaan’s box office collection?) Ranbir further asked the reporter, Pehle, aap kaunsi publication se ho (Which media publication are you from?) After responding, the actor mockingly told him, “BBC News.” He then went to ask him, “Abhi toh aapke bhi kuch chal raha hai na aaj kaluska kya?” Pehle woh jawab do (I think there is something going on with your business these days. What about that, you tell me first). RK’s words left everyone in the room in awe and even some fans praised him for his witty responses like Shah Rukh Khan. One of the users commented, Bhai savage. Someone else also said, Epic in particular the latter when questioning the reporter. “Kahan puch rhe hain yeh question..wo banda 450cr ki Brahmastra dekr baitha hai,” another user commented. The London-based news organization the BBC, which is popular around the world for its unbiased reporting, came under scrutiny earlier this month after India’s income tax department carried out a raid at its offices in Delhi and Mumbai in connection with an investigation into alleged tax evasion. It is pertinent to mention here that the BBC released a documentary on PM Modi earlier and the BJP opposed it. Speaking of Ranbir Kapoor, his movie Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar will be released on March 8 this year. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film has Shraddha Kapoor in the female lead alongside Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Rajesh Jais in key roles.

