Ranbir Kapoor reacts after being asked about Bollywood’s ‘Dicey’ phase, says Pathaan Ki Collection…’





Last update: February 23, 2023, 09:46 HST

Ranbir Kapoor on Bollywoods Dicey Phase Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the difficult phase Bollywood went through after the COVID pandemic. His boss’s response to the reporter wins over the internet.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are busy promoting their movie Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar. Recently, during a press conference, Ranbir was asked about the difficult phase Bollywood has been going through after the COVID pandemic. The response of the actor’s boss to the journalist is gaining the Internet. Ranbir gave the example of Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film, Pathaan, which is still dominating the box office, weeks after its release last month. The clip from the event went viral, in which a journalist asks Ranbir, Bollywood ka abhi thora dicey chal raha hai (Bollywood is currently in a risky phase). Before she could even finish her question, the actor interrupted her by saying: Kya baat kar rahi hai? Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi tune (What are you saying? You haven’t seen Pathaan’s box office collection)? Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan has broken many box office records since its release. The film has now collected over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. In India, Pathaans box office collections exceed Rs 500 crore for the Hindi release alone. Sharing the films performance, business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​wrote on Wednesday: After reaching its fifth century, #Pathaan is aiming for the highest grossing *#Hindi* film in #India: #Baahubali2 #Hindi [Nett BOC] [Week 4] Fri 2.20 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.15 cr, Mon 1.20 cr, Tue 1.10 cr. Total: 500.05 cr. #Hindi. #India biz ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. During this media interaction, Ranbir Kapoor also shared how Allu Arjun’s performance in RRR was a great inspiration to him. Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan. Shraddha Kapoor stars as the female lead and the cast also includes Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Rajesh Jais. This is the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen together on screen. The film will be released on March 8, 2023. Ranbir’s most recent film appearance was in Ayan Mukerji’s 2022 box office hit Brahmastra, while Shraddha, on the other hand, had a guest appearance in Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya. Read all the latest movie news here entertainment desk Entertainment Bureau brings you all the updates from the entertainment world – latest news, twitter trends, features, movie reviews, inter …read more

