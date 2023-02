Mark Wahlberg gets $55 million for his French-style Beverly Hills chateau

Mark Wahlberg has finally found a buyer for his colossal Beverly Park estate, according toWorld Mansion. The actor first listed the 6.2-acre property in April last year for $87.5 million, but dropped the price in November to $79.5 million. Last week, he was able to give up the house for an even bigger discount, selling the estate for $55 million. Wahlberg and his wife purchased the land for approximately $8.25 million in 2009 and proceeded to build the 30,500 square foot mansion that stands there today. This particular Richard Landry (Landry designed the Tom Brady and Giselle Bndchen mansion now owned by Dr. Dre) rendition of a classic French country estate features twelve bedrooms and twenty bathrooms in the main house and guest house. a friends house. A grand double-height entrance hall marked by two flights of stairs adorned with intricate openwork wrought iron railings greets guests upon entering the main house. French doors, coffered ceilings, and hardwood floors can be found throughout, and most rooms are accented by a fireplace. A split-level study with dark wood wall panels, floors, and shelving exudes a classic vibe. Photo: Anthony Barcelo The spectacular master suite, which has a large adjoining balcony, includes a large sitting area that leads to separate en-suite bathrooms and boutique-style walk-in closets. Elsewhere in the massive house are a theater, professional gym, lounge, wine and cigar cellar, and smoking room. A wide loggia leads to an immaculately manicured lawn with a free-form swimming pool and waterfall, cabana, five-hole golf course, golf driving range, combined tennis and basketball court, skate park and the guest house. An aerial view of the property. Photo: Anthony Barcelo The two-time Oscar nominee who is now co-owner of abrand of tequilamoved his family to Nevada early last year, he told daytime talk show hosts,View.I want to be able to work from home, he says. To be able to give my children a better life and follow and pursue their dreams [the move] made a lot more sense to us. The list was held by Kurt Rappaport of Westside Agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/mark-wahlberg-beverly-hills-french-style-chateau The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos