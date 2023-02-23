Houston Indian Film Festival looks beyond Bollywood





Sutapa Ghosh founded the Houston Indian Film Festival 15 years ago. Much has changed since then, for the festival, for the city and for the Indian film industry. This year’s edition, which will take place on Thursday February 23 and Friday February 24 (with an awards gala on Saturday February 25), includes the documentary anything that breathes, one of three Indian films nominated for an Oscar this year. These are heady times, for the IFFH and for Indian cinema in general. And they transcend the country’s most famous local films.

We are very proud of Bollywood, but Indian cinema goes beyond Bollywood, Ghosh said in a recent interview with Chron. It has a lot more to offer. I want to take this opportunity and introduce Houstonians to Indian cinema.

Houston Indian Film Festival Indeed, another feature-length documentary from the festival, Women Beyond Bollywood, in effect takes the country’s reigning studio system and cultural juggernaut to task for its sexism. Elsewhere, the festival presents several strong independent films, as diverse as the Indian diaspora. The feminist perspective of Women Beyond Bollywood expands to some of the other film festivals, including the Powerful Short Ready. The main character (Manasvi Sharma) flees her native India after being raped by her husband. In the United States, she reunites with an old friend, Jugal (Manik Anand), seemingly supportive but driven by his own selfish desires. Writer/director Jayesh Jaidka, who will take part in a live Q&A after the screening, plans to adapt his short into a feature, and it has all the makings of a strong cinematic statement on an ongoing issue. . The best film of the festival could be anything that breathes, an impressionistic, meditative marvel, with two unlikely heroes at its center. Brothers Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad have dedicated their lives to saving (or at least rehabilitating) the black kite, an endangered and ubiquitous bird of prey. Simply put, Delhi’s polluted air kills the kite, a noble creature that helps the environment by eating prodigious amounts of waste. Director Shaunak Sen watches the plight of the kite with a poetic eye in tune with the natural world of this teeming city or, as the title suggests, all that breathes. Shaunak was very, very honest, Ghosh said. He didn’t water it down. It’s very natural. I have traveled to these places. I saw these birds. This filmmaker connected to this world and did something very powerful. Houston Indian Film Festival An Indian film could hardly have a stronger pedigree than director Satyajit Ray, the master behind the Apu trilogy, among other gems. But Ray wasn’t just a filmmaker. He is also known for writing some of India’s best fiction, including several tales featuring the shrewd storyteller Tarini Khuro. He is the central figure of The narrator, a wise and mischievous film by Anant Mahadevans about art, authenticity, oral traditions, love and, of course, storytelling. If you’re looking for a slightly lighter festival film that nevertheless provokes the imagination, this is a great option. Paresh Rawal plays Tarini as a cunning thinker and thread-spinner, a Marxist who realizes he needs to make money despite his ideology. To that end, he travels across the country from his home in Kolkata to tell stories to a wealthy cotton exporter (Adil Hussain) who is pining for a lost love. As he engages his client in a gentle but sharp game of cat-and-mouse, Tarini comes to suspect that the wealthy man may have unspoken motives. The narrator is a rich, thoughtful film that expresses its timeless ideas through carefully drawn characters and storytelling. It’s hilarious, says Ghosh about The narrator. But ultimately, it sends a strong message that you can’t take an artistic person for granted and misuse that person’s knowledge or intellect for your business. Houston Indian Film Festival Other movies include Feel ita feature film about migration set in a small town on a hill, and The counterparta short film about a love triangle that gradually reveals a larger story. Houston has a Native American population about 150,000 more than most other cities in the country, and certainly large enough to provide an audience for the festival. But Ghosh is adamant that the IFFH is for anyone looking for quality cinema. Houston has become a very diverse and multicultural city, she says. The culinary scene, the cultural scene, over the last 15 years has changed remarkably. It’s an Indian film festival, but it’s for all human beings. Houston Indian Film Festival will take place Thursday, February 23 and Friday, February 24, with an awards gala on Saturday, February 25 at the Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore Blvd., Houston, Texas, 77004. For tickets and more information, visit the festival website.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chron.com/culture/tv/article/indian-film-festival-17799422.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos