Bangladeshi actor protests the release of Bollywood film Pathaan in the country





After eight years of waiting, a Hindi film will finally be released in Bangladesh. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will be the first Hindi film to be released in Bangladesh after a 8 years wait. However, even before its release, the film receives critical in the country, including Dipjol, a veteran actor in the Bengali film industry. #pathaan | #Bangladesh actor #Dipjol protests against the release of the film in the country, says #Bollywood movies have “vulgar songs and scenes”https://t.co/8gbo3ubdu5 DNA (@dna) February 23, 2023 Opposing the exit, the actor said that Hindi movies have obscene scenes and songs that do not fit the culture of Bangladesh. The actor expressed his dissatisfaction with the statement by the Ministry of Information of Bangladesh decision to allow the release of Hindi films in the country. He said the Bangladeshi film industry strives to produce high quality films to appeal to all audiences. He further claimed that the importation of Hindi films would have a significant negative impact on the local film industry. He said the move would affect local cinema and Hindi films did not fit the country’s social culture. According to an article from the Daily Star, the actor said, “We try to make quality films to impress the audience. If Hindi films are imported, our films will be badly affected. Over the past few months, some of our films have been extremely successful in theaters, which has helped people come to the cinema.Our audiences want to see films that represent our tradition with their families. The actor also said that Bollywood movies have vulgar scenes so they should not be screened in Bangladesh. “Their films contain many vulgar songs and scenes. They don’t go with our social culture. We present cleaner, family-friendly entertainment to our audience. We try to give moral lessons to our audience in the form of entertainment,” Dipjol said. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the spy action film Pathaan follows the story of an exiled RAW field agent, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who is tasked with bringing down Jim, a former RAW agent turned rogue terrorist played by actor John Abraham. Deepika Padukone tries out the role of a Pakistani ISI agent, Rubina, who helps Shah Rukh Khan in his mission. Even before its release, the film had twice sparked controversy over its songs. In Besharam Rang, actress Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a Saffron bikini that hurt religious feelings. On the other hand, Jhoome Jo Pathaan was mocked as music directors Vishal Shekhar reused their old lineup instead of coming up with a new one.

