Ranbir Kapoor’s next film is Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar, a romantic comedian directed by Luv Ranjan. Gorgeous Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor is playing the lead role. The team is actively involved in promotions now.

Today at a press conference, one of the reporters said that Bollywood is still struggling and has not yet found a way out. Ranbir was asked to comment on the same. The star actor gave a fierce retort to the reporter. Ranbir asked the reporter if she hadn’t noticed Pathaan’s collections.

This response from Ranbir left everyone present at the press conference divided. Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Monica Chaudhary star in Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar which will be released on March 8, 2023.

