Latest Bollywood Pathaan Movie Reestablishes Bollywoods Place As Pioneer





The recently released bollywood movie Pathane marks the return of superstar Shahrukh Khan to the big screens after a four-year stint. Before the pandemic, King Khan was known for releasing flop after flop, and objectively Pathaan was no better. But, the film was an ode to the Bollywood we knew and loved and an ode to Shahrukh Khan, who as of 2019 is the target of India’s growing anti-Muslim sentiment. Viewers flocked to the screens to see the star in all her glory, but I’d say the natural icing on the cake for the blockbuster was the cast’s style. The evolution of Bollywood style: In the early 2000s, Bollywood was a pioneer and hub of creativity. Some looks are still applauded on Tik Tok, like dupattas with mini dresses or Kareena Kapoor’s Indian red leather set in You are my Soniya. In general, on-screen looks were characterized by a perfect blend of East and West with an overall ethos rooted in Indian qualities. For example, take Katrina Kaif’s iconic hot pink ensemble from the song Jee Karda in the movie Singh is King. The top of her blouse has a repeating chikankari-esq blue pattern accented with traditional Indian mukaish work. Her skirt is made from crushed bandhani fabric, typical of Rajasthan. In the same way, Zeenat Aman’s sunglasses and orange bindi at Dum Maaro Dum, Aishwariya Rai’s embellished gold corset with micromini denim skirt in Dhoom 2, and Anushka Sharma’s kurti and jean combinations at Ae Dil Hai Mushkil are all superb amalgamations of East and West. This golden age of Bollywood style took a turn in 2020 when outfits started looking like our social media feeds. Films like Malang and Gehraiyaan were supposed to create ambitious wardrobes for the characters, with dull colors, boring silhouettes and cult fast fashion pieces. Bollywood was not a fashion authority or a trendsetter back then. But that changed with Pathaan. Is she elegant or just tall and skinny? : The age-old question, but Deepika Padukone’s looks in Pathaan confirm the former. As someone far from the tall and skinny body type, I can see myself wearing all of her outfits with confidence, and I can imagine other women rocking them too. In all of her Brown Girl Magic, we see Padukone in bold cuts, bold colors, mix-and-match prints, and elaborate jewelry. Indian maximalism was in the spotlight, with local brands such as Ritu Kumar, Radhika Agrawal Jewelryand sustainable development and focused on craftsmanship Chicory Chai incorporated into all of the film’s titular looks. It’s become quite rare in Bollywood to see filmmakers embracing the Indianness of it all. Even Deepika’s makeup was designed to highlight her brown skin and natural features. At a time when even our personal photos don’t see the light without a filter, the filmmakers shamelessly showed Padukone’s ingrown leg hair, familiar to many Indian women. The authenticity and creativity of Deepika’s looks foreshadow a new era of Bollywood fashion where movies will once again set trends and steal hearts.

