Hilary Swank Provides Insight into Eileens Intense Hostage Situation During Alaska Daily Return | Entertainment

The truth can set you free. It can also get you killed. Some people become aggressive and violent when the truth is revealed. They want to continue living their illusions. Journalists have lost their lives because of [that]said Hilary SwankWho’s playing Alaska DailyEileen Fitzgerald, gruff and demanding journalist. Art imitated life in the cliffhanger ending of the fall finales, which cut to the black as a journalist, in The Alaska Dailys offices after hours, faced a gunman angered by his investigations. The self-proclaimed worried citizen had been stalking and openly threatening the former New York star since she started working in Anchorage. (He even threw a ball at her!) In the suspenseful return of the dramas, Eileen’s professional skills are all she has to help her survive the hostage crisis. The journalist, still at work, greets her attacker as she would any interviewee, cordially asking his name. He doesn’t provide it, but the intense confrontation that ensues, Swank says, takes investigative reporting to a different level: how do I break down this human being, understand their point of view and [determine] if it is a real threat? The high-stakes hour also brings a rescue offer from law enforcement working to free her. Swank says that after going through the ordeal, his character will sink deeper into the work for the second half of the twisty first season. Eileen and fellow Alaskan native Roz Friendly (Grace Dove) pursue a new lead in the continuing story of murdered Native woman Gloria Nanmac, connecting her to a church they didn’t know she attended. Digging a little deeper, they’re like, Whoa, how did we miss this? It takes them places they never imagined [the story] was going, said Swank. Unpredictable itself, the series boldly tackled topics of racism and sexism in media coverage, and Swank says its polished scripts have given her a heightened appreciation for journalistic courage. I would find it very frustrating to [think], We did that and we moved forward and then it collapsed, she says. When I now read a story written by a respected journalist, I take it differently. Get to the truth you [have to] turns every stone. Work-focused, Eileen hasn’t formed a personal bond in Anchorage, but that could change in the remaining five episodes, especially as her relationship with poet and pilot Jamie (Joe Tippett) becomes clearer. Being held hostage reshapes you, says Swank. Eileens’ life finds the truth, but what does she avoid? Alaska Daily, Thursday, March 2, 10/9c, ABC More titles:

