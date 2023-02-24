In the middle of Javed Akhtar Row, the Pakistani university celebrates Bollywood Day where students perform as Salman Khans characters Chulbul Pandey and Paresh Rawals Baburao





Pakistan has been in the headlines for the past few days since veteran Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar appeared at a private event. Social media was taken by storm when his videos of the festival held in memory of famous Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz in Lahore surfaced on the web. In the viral clip, he was seen bashing the country on its soil while talking about the deadly 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack. However, later Pakistani celebrities were seen slamming people who were cheering for Akhtar during the event. Now in the middle of the same row, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) recently celebrated Bollywood Day where students were seen performing as iconic movie characters and performing their favorite dialogue. Now, a video of the event has surfaced on the web and it is a collage of the students performing their favorite scene/dialogue from the respective Bollywood movies. The clip opens with Paresh Rawals Baburao, while the next is seen talking about Dabangg’s Salman Khans dialogue. The caption of the video reads: Educational institutions should celebrate their culture, traditions and special days in accordance with #Pakistan, but #LUMS and other educational institutions like them teach children against culture of. For what purpose #LUMS organized a bollywod cultural day similar to Halowen day. Educational institutions should celebrate their culture, traditions and special days in accordance with #Pakistan but #LUMS and other educational institutions like them teach children against culture. What is the point #LUMS held a bollywod cultural day similar to Halloween day. pic.twitter.com/Zu2ZZJuuaH — Usman Qayyum (@IamUsmanAQ) February 21, 2023 However, reacting to the same, one user wrote: It’s a senior day, not a celebration. It’s not a bollywood promotion but just a senior day (which takes place every Thursday) where graduates dress up to make some memories before leaving the institution where they spent 4 years. It’s not a party. You can hate any institution or organization, but do it on a more rational basis, like maybe education standards, health policies, etc. It’s sad that you’re concerned about a student tradition that has nothing to do with promoting Bollywood — waseef (@halfwakeel) February 21, 2023 As another said, Bhaijaan Bollywood ho ya pakistani drama series, sab to workout he has. Kya farak parta hai agar Bollywood day me Sab Khush Ho to. Just be happy and forget about everything. Do din ki hai zindagi fhir chale jana hai sabhi ko. Hum a video of k kithna aacha laga. Love from India. Bhaijaan Bollywood ho ya pakistani drama serial, sab in training he hai. Kya farak parta hai agar Bollywood day me Sab Khush Ho to. Just be happy and forget about everything.

you come back, have you already watched the video? Let us know.

