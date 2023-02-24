Entertainment
Spotify says new AI DJ feature currently in beta testing has ‘incredibly realistic vocals’
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
The rhythm continues: Our musical listening becomes far too intelligent for its own good. Spotify’s new feature called DJ injects artificial intelligence into our music because what isn’t powered by AI at this point and claims to be so good at knowing what you want to listen to that you’ll have an experience personalized music each time you press the DJ button. It will even give you feedback on what you’re listening to. Sarah see you.
-
United States for Victory: Mary Ann spoke exclusively with Klarnas co-founder and CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski and learned that the US is now the payment giants’ largest market. She has the inside scoop on how the United States overtook Europe.
-
Hey! You! get in my car: Uber has redesigned its app to create a more streamlined and personalized experience for customers so you can see everything the ride-sharing giant has to offer. Rebecca guides us through the changes.
Startups and VCs
Whatever you do, don’t miss our Wednesday Stock Show this week Natasha M interviewed Kaisa Snellman, economic sociologist and associate professor of organizational behavior and academic director of the INSEAD Gender Initiative, exploring how data shows that women check writers alone are not enough to close the women’s fundraising gap.
A year after completing its special purpose acquisition with FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. to go public, Starry Group Holdings, an internet service provider, said it filed for bankruptcy in its efforts to reduce its debt while maintaining customer and network operations in five cities, Christina reports.
And a few more to keep you stung:
Go long or go short? A VC reveals when it’s time to sell and how to maximize buyer interest
Is your startup going to go public and grab a giant slice of your market, or is it added value that will be won by a hard-charging unicorn?
“When you fail to adapt to the product market, there’s a third choice that too many entrepreneurs and their investors overlook: sell,” says Kittu Kolluri, founder and CEO of Neotribe Ventures.
In an article aimed at early-stage founders, Kolluri shares a detailed framework with timelines that can help decide whether it’s time to look for a buyer or keep aiming for the stars.
“How can you choose? Although it’s not a trivial decision, it’s not as difficult as you think. There are only two doors: value and growth.”
Three others from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
Hi @Bing. That’s what you can text now to bring Bing into your conversation. The search engine may have had its UPS And stockingsbut that doesn’t stop Microsoft. Frederic writes that the company now brings new AI-powered Bing to mobile and Skype so you can ask questions in chat mode.
This week the The Supreme Court heard arguments related to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Actwhich shields Internet companies from liability for the user-generated content they host. taylor writes, It has become an unlikely link of controversy in recent years. For what? The plaintiffs say the tech platforms in question should be held accountable for Islamic State content they hosted or promoted in the attacks that killed more than 150 people, it reports.
What do you want? More stories!
