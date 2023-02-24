Bollywood actor Salman Khan spotted in his armored Toyota Land Cruiser SUV in Mumbai worth over 4 crore





Salman Khan is one of the popular actors in the Indian film industry. Lately, Salman Khan and his family have received a series of threats and because of this, the actor decided to upgrade his car. The actor had purchased a previous generation Toyota Land Cruiser SUV. The SUV is different from the regular because it is bulletproof. This is the actor’s first time buying an armored vehicle and the actor was recently spotted with the Land Cruiser SUV in Mumbai. The video was uploaded by cars for you on their YouTube channel. This is a YouTube channel that usually features celebrities with their expensive cars and SUVs. Salman Khan has a variety of luxury cars in his garage, but this is the only bulletproof vehicle in his garage. The SUV seen here in the video is a previous generation Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 SUV. The white-colored SUV looks stock from the outside, but is completely bulletproof. Unlike many European car manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and Land Rover, Toyota does not offer a body armor kit for their vehicles at the factory. There are, however, many aftermarket garages or workshops that offer this feature to customers. Also read: Delhi Girl unable to ride scooty due to ‘SEX’ license plate! In this video, the actor is seen climbing into the passenger seat of the Land Cruiser LC200. A group of personal security guards can be seen around the actor in this video. They move the photographers away from the vehicle and they make room for the car to move forward. Another vehicle which is probably a safety car can be seen in front of the Land Cruiser. As for the bulletproof Land Cruiser SUV, the exact details of the work done on this SUV are not publicly available for obvious reasons. When armor work is done on a vehicle, it is not much different from regular vehicles. The vehicle is prepared in a different way in order to make it bulletproof. Thick sealed glass is used on windows and windshields. The doors and body panels of the SUV also benefit from armored protection to save the occupants in the event of an attack. In addition to the body panels, the car’s underbody also gets armor protection. This is done in order to save passengers from IED explosions. Special protection plates are also installed on the roof of the vehicle. All these modifications definitely increase the weight of the vehicle and this also affects the overall performance. It is for this reason that it is recommended to make such modifications on cars or SUVs with powerful engines. The Salman Khan Land Cruise looks original on the outside, but a lot of work has been done to make it safe for passengers. Toyota officially launched the Land Cruiser LC300 in the Indian market this year at Rs 2.1 crore, ex-showroom. Toyota only imports a limited number of LC300s in India. The SUV is only available with a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 diesel engine with a 10-speed automatic gearbox in India. The engine generates 304 hp and 700 Nm of peak torque. Apart from Land Cruiser, Salman Khan owns cars like Range Rover, Mercedes AMG GLE 63S, Audi RS7 and many more. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cartoq.com/bollywood-actor-salman-khan-spotted-in-his-bulletproof-land-cruiser-suv-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos