SoCal winter cold storm: A light dusting of snow covers the Hollywood sign

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — It’s certainly a sight Southern California doesn’t see often. Yes, we are talking about the snow on the Hollywood sign.

Rain and hail fell on parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties on Thursday, and even the Hollywood sign received a light dusting of snow.

AIR7 HD flew over the iconic sign and captured dense fog hovering above and small bits of snow along the trail below the sign.

Snow, rain and hail are expected to intensify on Friday.

A rare blizzard warning will be in effect for the mountains of Los Angeles County from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday. National Weather Service forecasters said up to 5 feet of snow could accumulate in the mountains above 4,000 feet, accompanied by wind gusts in excess of 80 mph that will create “near-zero visibility.”

Higher elevations could see up to 8 feet of snow, with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible at elevations between 2,000 and 4,000 feet, “including most major mountain passes.”

“Travel should be limited to emergencies only,” according to the NWS. “If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.”

According to the Los Angeles office of the NWS, based in Oxnard, the blizzard warning is the first issued in the region since 1989, when a warning was also issued for the mountains of LA County.

By mid-morning Thursday, hail had been reported in places such as Pasadena and Long Beach, while light rain fell in many other areas.

According to the NWS, most areas recorded rainfall below half an inch on Thursday.

While the snow level dropped to 1,500 feet on Thursday, it will rise to at least 2,000 feet by late Friday morning.

“This system will bring a broad swath of moderate to locally heavy rain and snow (to) the region,” according to the NWS. feet briefly Friday afternoon. This could create a mix of rain and snow in the I-5 Grapevine area before precipitation returns to full snowfall Friday evening.

Coastal areas and valleys could receive between 2 and 5 inches of rain during the storm by Saturday evening, with 5 to 10 inches possible in the foothills. Forecasters said some areas could receive rain at the rate of an inch per hour, particularly on Friday afternoon and evening.

A flood watch will be in effect from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon for the beaches of Los Angeles County, the coastal region including downtown, the mountains of LA County, the Santa Monica Mountains and the Valleys of San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel.

A flood watch will also be in effect in Orange County, covering inland areas and the Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

In Duarte, city officials will put in place a yellow alert in the Fish Fire burn area beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday. During the alert, Mel Canyon Road will be closed from Brookridge and Fish Canyon roads, and residents of the 25 homes in the area will be placed under parking restrictions and ordered to remove trash cans from the street. Trash collection scheduled for Friday will be canceled and rescheduled for Monday, city officials said.

But snow will be the storm’s biggest story, with low-level snow levels contributing to what could be “the greatest 24- to 48-hour snowfall amount seen in decades, likely rivaling the storm in 1989, for our mountains in Ventura and Los Angeles County.,’ according to the NWS.

“Snowfall of this rate and amount could damage structures and trees with an immense avalanche threat, particularly in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains by Saturday,” the forecasters said.

Mountain passes will also be impacted by snow, with 6 to 12 inches possible across the Grapevine section of the Golden State(5) Freeway.

“After the heavier and more regular rainfall begins to fade on Friday evening, heavy showers with still a chance of thunderstorms are expected through Saturday evening,” according to the NWS. “Heavy local showers are possible, however, there will also be brief periods of sunshine between showers.”

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s for most of the region, although they will drop into the 30s in the mountains and some valleys, especially at night, and into the 20s in Antelope Valley .

High winds will make it feel even colder. Forecasters said strong winds would affect the entire region on Friday and Friday evening, the strongest in the mountains and deserts. Gusts of 55 to 75 mph are expected in these areas, contributing to blizzard-like conditions.

“Winds could drop on Saturday so the blizzard warning could be downgraded early for some areas,” forecasters said.

Significant wind and snow drift combined with whiteout conditions will make driving very difficult, if not impossible, including for rescue teams.

“The incredible amount of snow combined with the strong wind will result in extreme avalanche conditions in steeper terrain and at lower elevations than we typically experience in Southern California. The most significant avalanche threat is usually within 24 hours of a new snowfall. Heavy snowfall will increase the risk of downed trees and power outages and can damage low-slope roofs.”

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.