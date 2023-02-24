Connect with us

Ex-Hollywood producer Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison for rape in 2013

Ex-Hollywood producer Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison for rape in 2013

 


Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood titan who came to epitomize a pervasive culture of sexual misconduct by powerful men that sparked the #MeToo movement, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Thursday for the rape of an actress in Los Angeles in 2013.

Weinstein was sentenced in a Los Angeles courtroom, where a jury in December found him guilty of rape, forced oral copulation and foreign object sexual penetration.

The charges stemmed from an assault on a former model and actress, identified in court as Jane Doe 1, at a Los Angeles hotel in February 2013.

Weinstein, the powerful co-founder of Miramax Films, an American film production and distribution house, will serve his sentence after serving his 23-year sentence for a sexual misconduct conviction in New York.

The allegations against Weinstein have helped fuel the #MeToo movement, which has encouraged women to speak out against sexual harassment and abuse by powerful men in media, politics and other endeavors. The movement, which went viral on social media in 2017, seeks to break a culture of silence that has long allowed such conduct to go unchallenged.

Weinstein, who produced ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Shakespeare in Love’ and other successful independent films, said all of his sexual encounters were consensual and he pleaded not guilty in the Los Angeles case.

Prosecutors called for a 24-year sentence based on the previous conviction, rather than the 18-year sentence that California law would otherwise mandate, absent additional “aggravating” factors.

Weinstein’s team opposed the district attorney’s recommendation for a consecutive sentence, given “Weinstein’s advanced age and deteriorating health”, defense attorney Mark Werksman told Reuters in an email.

The jury acquitted Weinstein of charges relating to a second alleged victim and failed to reach a unanimous verdict on charges brought by two other accusers.

One of them, documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, now wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, had revealed that she was the alleged rape victim listed in court records as Jane Doe 4.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial on the deadlocked charges.

Defense attorneys argued the women willingly had sex with Weinstein because they believed he would advance their careers, part of what they said was a widespread ‘casting couch’ culture. in the film industry. In two of the cases, they said the alleged sexual contact was fabricated.

Weinstein was convicted of sexual misconduct in New York in February 2020. He was extradited from New York to prison in Los Angeles in July 2021. Weinstein is appealing the conviction and New York prison sentence.

