Meghan and Harry underestimated their place in the pecking order of Hollywood: ex-pal





According to a former friend of the actress, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were unprepared for how low they would be in Hollywood’s “pecking order”. TV presenter Nick Ede, who says her friendship with the former ‘Suits’ star began years before she set her sights on the palace, claims the pair didn’t realize they wouldn’t be known as “Hollywood royalty” when they moved across the pond to California. “I think they walked in and thought the number one people in the neighborhood and that’s not really it,” said Ede, who says he lost contact with Markle when she started dating the Duke of Sussex. told the Express. “They are quite far down that pecking order. And I think that’s been a problem with them, in that sense of quitting. Ede, 49, says the royal family doesn’t have the same prestige in Hollywood as other stars like the Kardashians, for example. “I think the problem is you forget that in Hollywood, royalty is not someone with a title,” he explained. “It’s J.Lo, it’s Sharon Stone, it’s Beyonc, it’s the Kardashians. It’s their royalty.





“I think they walked in and thought they were the number one people in the neighborhood and they really aren’t,” TV presenter Nick Ede said. APE





Nick Ede says he lost touch with Meghan Markle when she started dating Prince Harry. WireImage “And also the Obamas or the Clintons. If you’ve been in power other than Trump, you’re considered a top dog. I think they underestimated that in many ways,” he added. Ede claims he befriended Markle in 2013 after asking the then-actress to host the London Global Gift Gala. He went on to say that she was “really sweet” during their three-year friendship.





The royal family does not have the same prestige in Hollywood as other stars like the Kardashians or Beyoncé. Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. The Sussexes sensationally stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family in 2021, a move that was followed by a permanent move to the US and several high-profile projects such as a Netflix doc and memoir by Harry, Spare. It has been reported that another member of the royal family, Prince Andrew, is considering a move to the United States after “keeping an eye” on how well Harry and Meghan are getting along. The source claimed the disgraced 62-year-old is very interested in business and charity, but unlike his nephew, he won’t be exploring Netflix-style projects as he seeks to forge a new career .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/02/23/meghan-harry-underestimated-place-in-hollywood-pecking-order-ex-pal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos