Horror Tale: Can the Ghost Woman Save Bollywood? – News

Why The Female-Centric Horror-Comedy Has Its Moment In The Sun

By Yasser Usman Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 15:57

While it’s true that Pathane breathed new life into Bollywood, we must also remember the screen bhoot or to be more precise, the haunted women who saved Bollywood when the superstars were falling flat not so long ago.

It was the story of a possessed woman, played by Tabu, who brought family audiences back to theaters after the pandemic. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of the biggest blockbusters of the last year. The film revived Bollywood. But it wasn’t just a movie, if you notice there’s been a quiet revival of the outdated and abandoned horror genre in recent years in Bollywood.

And in this updated take on the horror genre, the winning ingredients seem to be a haunted woman story with elements of comedy and a dash of feminist narrative added to the ghostly thread. This cocktail of pleasure and fright hits the nail on the head more than ever.

This horror-comedy triumph actually dates back to its prequel, Priyadarshans. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) when the ghost of Manjulikas (Vidya Balan) set the box office on fire. At that time, the success of this horror comedy was attributed only to the star power of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Post this, the dark Talaash (2012) bombed despite excellent performances from superstar Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. There was a haunted woman in Talaash but the other major ingredient, humor, was missing.

It took Amar Kaushik Street (2018) for Bollywood to open your eyes to the horror-comedy subgenre. Inspired by an urban legend from Karnataka Nale Ba, Street was the story of a witch who attracts and preys on men who cannot resist her sensual appeal. Crafted on a modest budget of 14 crores, the well-made Street went on to earn over 150 crores. The industry had now realized that horror mixed with comedy, satire and a simple feminist message was a solid success formula that needed to be harnessed.

Amazingly, around the same time when filmmakers tried to explore the horror genre without comics, movies didn’t work. The Haunted Woman Anushka Sharmas Paris (2018) and Anvitaa Dutts visually stunning tale of violence against women in Bulbul (2020) have been talked about but not as successful as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Or Street.

In an attempt to repeat the Street victory, more horror comedies were produced. But there were also major hiccups. The Tamil Blockbuster Kanchana (2011) was remade as Laxmi (2020) starring Akshay Kumar as the spirit-possessed hero of a transgender. This horror-comedy remake was so atrocious that it was called a disaster even though it didn’t get a theatrical release and landed straight on OTT.

Stree producers also followed the same pattern in their upcoming horror-comedy. Roohi (2021) but lacked the slapstick humor and feminist undertones of Street.

The bonding of bhoot and Bollywood continued. Saif Ali Khan – Arjun Kapoors bhoot font (2021), Varun Dhowans Bhediya (2022) and Katrina Kaif Telephone sessions(2022) also failed. These films simply demonstrated Bollywood’s eagerness to repeat the formula of Street And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 without any work on the scripts. It also proved that the horror-comedy genre isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

If we go back, Bollywood has attempted horror comedies since the 1960s. Legendary comedic actor Mehmood’s Bhoot Bungalow (1965) could well be called the first horror comedy. There was a haunted house, murders and Mehmood plus RD Burman. But those were the days of romantic and social dramas in Bollywood. Comedy was only for comic actors.

The stars weren’t really interested in horror movies. Gender was despised. Director Rajkumar Kohlis Jaani Dushman (1979) is perhaps the only successful ’70s horror film that boasted a mainstream all-star cast.

The standard bearers of hardcore horror movies in Bollywood were of course the Ramsay brothers. Their B-grade horror movies started the trend in the 1970s and movies like Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche (1972), darwaza (1978), Horror(nineteen eighty one), Old Mandir (1984), Tahkhana (1986), Verana (1988) launched a horror series characterized by sex, the sordid and the sinister.

However, the repetitive plots, two-way comedy, skin show, and tacky special effects meant the films were never taken seriously and phased out. The Hindi film industry has never really believed in the horror genre except for a few solid attempts like Ram Gopal Varmas. Raat (1992) and Bhut (2003). Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have also attempted ghost stories with comedic elements in Hi brother (1999) and paheli (2005) without much success.

While Bollywood remained noncommittal to the horror genre, South Indian film industries steadily produced better horror films spiced with comedy and mostly possessed strong female characters. Tamil horror comedies like Chandramukhi (2005), Arundhati (2009), Nagavalli (2010), Kanchana (2011), Rajamahal (2014), and Bhagamathi (2018) became big hits and created a loyal following of the genre in the South.

As always, Bollywood took notice of this new hit formula and adapted the Malayalam psychological horror comedy Manichitrathazhu (1993) as Bhool Bhulaiyaa in Hindi. The first true hit horror comedy in Hindi. by Saif Ali Khan Go Goa Gone, inspired by the Hollywood Zombie movies was also a hit. But with a few exceptions like Street And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2the Hindi film industry has not really produced strong original horror comedies like the Tamil or Malayalam film industries.

Unlike the tacky Ramsays era of the 1970s-80s, we now have cutting-edge technology and excellent visual effects to support these kinds of films. If only Bollywood can crack better concepts and stories, the horror genre has the power to bring audiences to theaters. Director Anees Bazmi demonstrated this with the well-done blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But Roohi And BhediyaThe box office horror story has also proven if the history of the haunted is not brewed properly, it will haunt the producer and the industry more than the possessed.

Usman is a London-based film commentator and writer

