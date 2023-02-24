Entertainment
New Movies in the Works at New Line – The Hollywood Reporter
Warner Bros. and New Line are returning to Middle-earth, with the studio striking a deal that will allow it to expand further the Lord of the Rings movies.
The multi-year pact with rights holders Embracer Group AB allows Warners to develop features based on JRR Tolkien the Lord of the Rings books and The Hobbit. Embracer Group, the Swedish game company, has acquired the production rights LOTR movies, games, merchandise, theme park attractions and live-action productions when it bought rights holder Middle-earth Enterprises last year from The Saul Zaentz Company.
The decision, announced during the Warner Bros. Discovery on Thursday, comes as CEO David Zaslav seeks to assure Wall Street that Warners has a strong presence in the franchise’s game, here reminiscing about the glory days of the 2000s when the studio was minting cash with the Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter and Christopher Nolan Black Knight trilogy. In November, Zaslav said he would like to strike a deal with author JK Rowling for more Harry Potterand first launched the notion of a the Lord of the Rings feedback.
Peter Jackson directed the the Lord of the Rings trilogy, released from 2001-03. The series earned $2.9 billion at the box office, with 2003 Return of the King winning the Best Picture Oscar. Jackson returned to directing The Hobbit trilogy (2012-14). New Line already had the animated feature The Rohirrim War in the 2024 calendar.
In a statement, Jackson and his the Lord of the Rings partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens indicated that they were aware of the latest developments. The trio said: “Warner Bros. and Embracer kept us informed every step of the way. We look forward to speaking with them to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward. (Jackson previously noted that Amazon asked him to participate in its the Lord of the Rings TV show but then did not follow.)
The rights to Tolkien’s works have always been a bit risky, and a legal dispute between Warners and Tolkien’s estate dragged on for years before being settled in 2017. Complicated new case from a consumer perspective: Amazon owns television rights to the Lord of the Ringswith its megabudget rings of power debuted last year. One question the new series of films will grapple with is how to convince audiences to go to the theater if they can get their fix at home. A big difference here is that Amazon is focusing on the Second Age, thousands of years before the events of the movies. The film rights focused on the Third Age, when the best-known events happened and the most beloved characters lived. It’s possible that Warners can now focus on new stories centered around Tolkien’s big guns such as Gandalf, Bilbo, and Aragorn.
And, of course, as much as new movies present opportunities for big franchise leaps, they’ll come under scrutiny from fans just as much as Warners’ current franchise plays, like DC and fantastic beastsTO DO.
In a statement, those working on the projects acknowledge the task ahead.
“We understand how cherished these works are and together with our partners at New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, we plan to honor the past, look to the future and adhere to the highest standard of quality and production values,” said Lee Guinchard, CEO of Freemode, which is part of Embracer.
And the movie bosses of Warner Bros. Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy have signaled that they are not interested in a retread of what Jackson has already done, saying in their own statement, “Twenty years ago, New Line took an unprecedented leap of faith to realize the incredible stories, characters and a world of The Lord of the Rings on the big screen. The result was a historic series of films that have been embraced by generations of fans. But for all the scope and carefully packed detail in both trilogies, the vast, complex, and dazzling universe imagined by JRR Tolkien remains largely unexplored in film. The opportunity to invite fans deeper into the cinematic world of Middle-earth is an honor, and we are thrilled to partner with Middle-earth Enterprises and Embracer on this adventure.
The deal isn’t just a ride home for LOTR but also a reunion for De Luca. The executive was president of New Line’s production when the first film in the prequel trilogy, The Fellowship of the Ringbegan production, but was let go before the film was released.
