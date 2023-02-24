Bollywood star Akshay Kumar breaks The Rock’s selfie record





Indian actor, artist and versatile superstar Akshay Kumar has broken the record of most selfies taken in three minutesbreaking 184 in total. The previous record of 168 belonged to James Smith (UK), and former holders include Dwayne The Rock Johnson, singer Donnie Wahlberg (both American) and former footballer Alan Shearer (UK). Akshay’s successful record attempt took place at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai, where over 240 fans gathered for the chance to break a world record with their idol. It was a cheering crowd for sure, said GWR official referee Swapnil Dangarikar. Advertisement Dressed in a bright orange jumpsuit, Akshay, 55, stood between the two lines her fans had formed, ready to take as many selfies as possible. One by one, Akshay’s fans approached from alternating sides, moving quickly into frame before stepping back. Akshay took 209 photos during the three minutes, however, some were disqualified due to blurry faces. Advertisement In accordance with the registration rules, all selfies must be clear and bright enough that the person appearing in the photo can be recognized and identified as a unique participant. Advertisement Despite the discounted 25 selfies, Akshay was easily able to break the record thanks to his clever strategy. He managed to take 79 more than The Rock! YT Speaking to referee Swapnil afterwards, Akshay said he would like to try to break fitness records in the future. He’s particularly keen on setting a push-up record, but he’s also up for something a little more extreme, like hanging from a helicopter. Advertisement Everything I have achieved and where I am in life is due to the unconditional love of my fans, Akshay posted on his Instagram after the attempt. It is a special tribute that I pay them, acknowledging how much they have supported me throughout my career. Akshay tried this disc to promote his next film selfiewhich hits theaters on February 24. Advertisement Directed by Raj Mehta, selfie is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam comedy-drama Driver’s license (2019). The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrrat Bharuchcha in the lead roles. YT Want more? Follow us on our social media to stay up to date with all things Guinness World Records! You can find us on Facebook, Twitter, instagram, ICT Tac, LinkedInAnd Snapchat Discover including our in-depth analysis Collection of curious cases series. Don’t forget, were also on Youtube! Still not enough? Follow the link here to purchase our latest book, filled to the brim with stories about our amazing record breakers.

