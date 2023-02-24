Bollywood Day celebrated at the University of Pakistan; students dress up as iconic characters – Watch





Students at a university in Pakistan recently celebrated Bollywood Day and a video of them paying tribute to each iconic character has gone viral. From Chulbul Pandey to Baburao, Kaleen Bhaiya to Raj Malhotra of Mohabbatein, the students showed off the iconic characters that are etched in the minds of the public. The college girls also happily joined in the celebration and were seen dressed as Sushmita Sen from Main Hoon Na, student of the year Shanaya (Alia Bhatt) and Geet (Kareena Kapoor) from Jab We Met. The video originally shared on TikTok was shared by a social media user on Twitter, and is now getting all the love and praise from India. These kids only celebrated Bollywood Day, I loved the fun they had. What’s wrong with that? Let them live a few happy years of their lives before they get trapped in mundane situations of practical life while at a job. #LUMS pic.twitter.com/VkuomvlDnR —Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) February 19, 2023 Sharing the video, Twitter user Shama Junejo wrote: “These kids only celebrated Bollywood day, I loved the fun they had. What’s wrong with that Let them live a few happy years of their lives before they get trapped in mundane practical-life situations when working #LUMS jobs. Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 51.9k views and the numbers are growing every second. The comment section is filled with comments like, awww, cute, great, and good. However, many Pakistani social media users were not very happy with Pakistani students celebrating Bollywood and targeted the students in the comment section. “Bollywood has done a lot of anti-Pakistan movies recently, institutionalizing and celebrating a day equates it to national heroes for which we celebrate days. Think of art; and Islamic history is full of it. never heard of Rumi day, calligraphy day, islamic musicians day etc,” one user commented. Another user wrote: “I thought India was our enemy and we got rid of it 76 years ago to do our own thing.” A third user wrote: “There are many other ways to celebrate!! The most pathetic one is chosen by students with due respect!! They need to raise the bar for themselves even for entertainment .

