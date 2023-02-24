Entertainment
The sad decline of ex-comedian Judd Apatow
No one has ruled comedy quite like Judd Apatow, which is what makes his creative downfall so shocking.
He had all the right connections, loading his directorial projects with the best comedic actors in Hollywood. Think:
- Steve Carell
- Paul Rudd
- Melissa McCarthy
- Jane Lynch
- Elizabeth Banks
- Seth Rogen
And many others.
Apatow’s reach has spanned across the comedy landscape, from producing hits like “Superbad,” “Pineapple Express” and “Bridesmaids” to cultural sensations like HBO’s “Girls.”
Most modern big-screen comedies are named after Apatow in some way, whether he’s a producer, writer, or director. He was the king of comedy, even if he lacked a crown or royal attire. And then his directing efforts started to slip.
The 2009 film “Funny People” began the descent, which continued through HBO’s “Love,” “This is 40” and “The King of Staten Island.”
The fun jokes of “Knocked Up” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” were gone. His latest directorial effort, “The Bubble,” has garnered the worst reviews of his decades-long career.
The Netflix comedy earned a scathing 21% “rotten” rating at Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences were equally revolted by the film’s satire, slamming it with a “rotten” score of 30%.
He has nothing new or insightful to add to the talk, and instead seems comfortable recycling jokes that weren’t funny when we first encountered them on Twitter two years ago. – Observer
A movie so incredibly unfunny it’s barely recognizable as a comedy. – The LA Times
Brutal.
Artists are entitled to a possible clunker, but the downward spiral of Apatow-led comedies is hard to miss.
This is not the only issue at stake.
RELATED: APATOW GUNS BARRON TRUMP TO MOCK HIS DAD
Apatow may also be part of Hollywood’s woke revolution. He doesn’t use his comedic influence to defend Cancel Culture’s attacks on Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan, for example. Apatow has already opened for Chappelle before the cross-related attacks on the comedy icon, but he hasn’t used his bully pulpit to defend his comedic colleague the way he could or should.
Apatow slammed Louis CK for a bold part involving the students who became gun control activists following the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead.
CK had a tough point to share – what makes a mass shooting survivor an expert on the subject? It’s the kind of bold comment that the best comedians make, forcing us to consider the subject in a different light.
Apatow raged at CK for the material, suggesting the topic was off limits.
More recently, Apatow signed a letter demanding that The New York Times not cover the trans debate by echoing the narrative of activists, not those who criticize the movement.
Apatow’s shocking roast of superstar Tom Cruise, the actor who helped Hollywood come back to life after the pandemic, showed a uglier side from the former titan of comedy.
I don’t know if Cruise and Apatow have a bad history, but the jokes fell flat because they were written in a way that felt more like some sort of vendetta than comedy. It made me wonder if Cruise deliberately stepped on Apatow’s foot or kicked his dog.
Ironically, World of Reel points out that Apatow once criticized Ricky Gervais for the so-called British comic Golden Globes nasty monologue.
Is Apatow now on board with some nasty comedy? It’s confusing.
Here’s what’s evident in Apatow’s decline. He can’t do funny movies like “Virgin” and “Knocked Up” anymore. The cancel culture won’t let it.
Even more disturbing?
Apatow’s new character, attacking his fellow comedians and demanding the New York Times report on the news from an even more left-leaning perspective, could be his defensive posture.
His classic movies are now “problematic” to the woke crowd, filled with toxic masculinity and straight white male heroes.
Movies like “Virgin” and “Superbad” remain hysterical, but modern Hollywood can’t produce movies like that anymore. And Apatow knows it.
Apatow teamed up with Amy Schumer, just as her career was reaching its peak, for the 2015 smash “Trainwreck.” He may have to team up with another comedian, like apolitical rebel Ryan Long, to remind him not just what’s funny, but why poking the establishment is more important than ever.
Or, he could enrage his fellow liberals and unleash a comedy in the “Knocked Up” mold. Bold. Funny. Scandalous. Inappropriate but with a big heart beating at its heart. The kind of film he made.
Such a project would inflame his Hollywood peers, but he would reclaim his comedy crown in no time.
