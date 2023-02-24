Bollywood Day celebrated at University of Pakistan; students imitate Alia, Salman | Bollywood





Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) reportedly celebrated Bollywood Day, where students dressed up as iconic characters from Bollywood films. The LUMS photography club (Photolums) recently shared a video of the event on TikTok, which is now widely shared on other social media platforms. From Baburao to Paresh Rawal in the series Hera Pheri and Devdas to Shah Rukh Khan (2002), students were seen dressing up as different Bollywood characters and performing their famous lines. Read also : Pakistani celebrities slam Javed Akhtar’s comment and question the ‘self respect’ of those who applaud him The video, believed to be from a Pakistani university farewell event, featured a student dressed in a green sari and impersonating Chandni Chopra from Main Hoon Na’s Sushmita Sen. She said the Sushmita line, did you just sing for me? One dressed up as a cop and impersonated Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg (2010). He said Salman’s line, “Hum tum mein itne ched karenge ki confuse ho jaoge ke saans kahan se le aur (I’ll put so many bullets in your body that you won’t know where to breathe and where)” From Mohabbateins Raj Malhotra (Shah Rukh Khan) to Ajay Devgn’s iconic cop of the Bajirao Singham franchise, to student of the year Shanaya Singhania (Alia Bhatt), the students gave their all. A college student was seen copying Alia from her 2012 debut film. Wearing a red dress, she said the actor’s now-iconic line, “Haath mein pom pom leke ladko ke liye chillana mera style nahi hai (it’s not my style to hold pom poms and cheer on the boys).” One of the students was also seen dressed as Priyanka Chopra’s character from Barfi (2012). While a portion of social media users were unhappy with Pakistani students celebrating Bollywood, many showed their support and defended the event. A Twitter user from Pakistan said: “Disgusted to see them like this.” Tweeting in support of the students, one said, “Why? Did they commit a crime doing this? They just did it for fun.” Another tweeted, “For God’s sake let them be. Creativity involves free thinking, so let them think freely; don’t get in their way.” One Instagram user commented on the video, “Divided by borders. United by art.” One person also said, “They all look fabulous.” Successfully subscribed to the newsletter

