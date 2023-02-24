Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: The True Story Of An Indian Couple That Inspired The Bollywood Film

Rani Mukerji’s Trailer Featured Mrs. Chatterjee against Norway, which was published on Thursday, brought attention to a decade-old case in which an Indian couple fought in Norway to regain custody of their two children. The case, where the Norwegian Child Welfare Authority took custody of the two children of Anurup and Sagarika Bhattacharya, has shocked the world over Norway’s strict parenting policies . It also led to a diplomatic row between India and Norway. It was in 2011 when the Norwegian Child Protection Service, also known as Barnevarne, took custody of Anurup and Sagarika’s children and placed them in foster care. The couple had to involve the Indian government to unite with their children and the case took two long years before the children could unite with their parents. Sagarika Bhattacharya’s grueling journey will soon be on celluloid in Ashima Chibber’s film Mrs. Chatterjee against Norway. The film stars Rani Mukerji in the lead and marks the debut of Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya in Bollywood. The film also features Jim Sarbh and Neena Gupta in key roles. Watch the movie trailer here Before the film is released in theaters, back to the case that shocked the whole world.

What happened with Mr. and Mrs. Bhattacharya?

Anurup Bhattacharya and Sagarika Bhattacharya moved to Norway in 2007. They had their first child, a boy named Avigyan the following year and a baby girl Aishwarya in 2010. Avigyan reportedly developed “autistic” symptoms in her early years and was placed in a family kindergarten near the family home. The family was reportedly under surveillance for months by the Child Protective Service and in May 2011 authorities removed the couple’s children on the pretext of poor parenting. They objected to Sagarika hand-feeding the baby and equated it with force-feeding. They also had problems with children sleeping in the same bed as their parents, which is very common in Indian households. The charges against the parents also included a slap in the face by Sagarika Bhattacharya – just once – and the fact that the children did not have enough room to play. They were also accused of providing “unsuitable” clothes and toys for their children.

About Norwegian Child Protection Services

Commonly known as Barnevernet in Norway, this organization is the public agency responsible for child protection in the country. The organization is extremely strict on child protection and imposes strict regulations on all citizens living in the country, regardless of cultural background. A light slap is also considered illegal. Child protection services are responsible for implementing measures for children and their families in situations where there are special needs related to the family environment. Assistance is provided in the form of advice, counseling services and support measures, including external support contacts, home rescue measures and access to childcare facilities. In Bhattacharya’s case, advice was provided, which the couple claimed to have followed.

The diplomatic row between India and Norway

The Bhattacharyas had requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to intervene in the matter. Norway’s Child Protection Service has been harshly criticized by the Indian government for taking the children away from their parents. Berit Aarset, who runs Human Rights Alert, Norway, called the incident a “state kidnapping”. She said: “It’s not the first time something like this has happened in Norway…the legal system favors child protection services and they do whatever they want all the time. .quite often when a Norwegian is married to a non-Norwegian they also do the same thing they also do this to asylum seekers and in almost all cases they say that one of the parents has a mental problem just to bolster their case… that’s what happened in [this] case too.”

After a diplomatic row between the two countries, the Norwegian authorities decided to award custody of the children to their father’s brother, allowing him to bring them back to India.