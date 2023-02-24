Tornado knocks down trees in LA County; Snowfall in Hollywood





LOS ANGELES, CA A tornado toppled trees in Los Angeles County and snow dusted the Hollywood sign on Thursday, a cinematic screening of Mother Nature before the weight of a powerful storm hit Southern California the day on the next day. The real storm is yet to come.

Blizzard conditions are expected in parts of Los Angeles County on Friday after snow fell in places that hadn’t seen dust in decades. The local mountains are under their very first blizzard warning. Equally rare, a tornado touched down in Los Angeles County on Thursday, toppling several trees in La Mirada, KTLA reported. The National Weather Service confirmed that a weak tornado touched down shortly before noon in the area of ​​Spindlewood and Larrylyn drives. Thursday morning Hollywood, Simi Valley, Santa Clarita, La Crescenta, La Caada Flintridge, Granada Hills and Sun Valley reported rare snowfall. The unusual sight stunned experts and locals alike. Some claim it even snowed in Venice, but National Weather Service officials said it was more likely hail or graupel, which is when snowflakes form higher up. into the atmosphere and fall where it is above freezing, accumulating water and melting almost instantly.

Snow in OMelvany, Granada Hills CA just now. @NWSLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/IuCnoFQsjK

your worst (@katequackin) February 23, 2023 The snow UNDER the Hollywood sign is wild. Surprisingly, it’s not as rare as you might think, but it’s still an occurrence every 10 years or so. https://t.co/2uKzPz1nca

Kris (@krishansonRCF) February 23, 2023 Meanwhile, the San Gabriel and San Bernardino Mountains were hit with heavy snowfall on Thursday as a prelude to the coming blizzard. The rare blizzard warning will be in effect for the mountains of Los Angeles County from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday. National Weather Service forecasters said up to 5 feet of snow could accumulate in the mountains above 4,000 feet, accompanied by wind gusts exceeding 80 mph that will create “near zero visibility.” Higher elevations could see up to 8 feet of snow, with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible at elevations between 2,000 and 4,000 feet, “including most major mountain passes.”

Snow piles up on a sign in the Angeles National Forest near La Canada Flintridge, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. For the first time since 1989, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the mountains from southern California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) A motorist drives along a snowy road in the Angeles National Forest near La Canada Flintridge, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the mountains of Southern California . (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Snow piles up around a Fire Danger Today sign in the Angeles National Forest near La Canada Flintridge, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) “Travel should be limited to emergencies only,” according to the NWS. “If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stuck, stay with your vehicle.” Scattered showers battered southern California on Thursday, dropping hail from Pasadena and Long Beach

“For today (Thursday) and tonight, just scattered light showers with rates generally of a tenth of an inch per hour or less,” according to the National Weather Service. “More showers than yesterday, but still rather light. The main thing today remains the low level of snow, which will cause impacts on the roads through the mountains, even in areas where there is no not often snow, such as Cuesta Pass in (San Luis Obispo), possibly San Marcos Pass above Santa Barbara, and Highway 14 between Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley.” The snow level fell below 1,500 feet Thursday, but will increase to at least 2,000 feet by late Friday morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/california/hollywood/tornado-topples-trees-la-county-snow-falls-hollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos