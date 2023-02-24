Grand Prairie Lands Major Retail and Entertainment Attractions







Facebook







Twitter







pinterest

Grand Prairie becomes a destination city

GRAND PRAIRIE – The City of Grand Prairie has prioritized quality entertainment and large retail along SH 161 / President George Bush Turnpike and according to Marty Wieder, Grand Prairies Director of Economic Development, there has been a real heat generated in order to achieve the momentum for this to happen.

Already with IKEA, Epic Waters indoor water park, living spaces and the 500,000 square foot Epic Towne Crossing [EpicWest and EpicEast]emphasizes Wieder, there is a lot to offer.

Now the city is adding a Bass Pro Outdoor World, which will be a 100,000 square foot store and the fifth outdoor retailer location in the region and the 15th location in Texas.

We’re very excited to open another location in the great state of Texas, where we’ve gotten to know some incredibly passionate athletes and women who love the outdoors as much as we do,” said Johnny Morris, environmental advocate and founder of Bass Pro Shops. We were excited to expand our ability to serve these customers while introducing our iconic outdoor brands including Bass Pro Shops, Cabelas and TRACKER Boats and ATVs.

Wieder said the city also couldn’t be more excited since Grand Prairie has been visiting with representatives from Bass Pro Outdoor World since 2016; we spoke for the first time at the annual ICSC RECon [now Vegas] event that Mayand persisted in our communication until he was ready to continue.

Three projects generate new property tax revenue

Weider said the city also learned that Andretti officials were exploring adding a second location in North Texas and asked the Grand Prairies business analyst to create a map to illustrate how the location would be optimal.

We shared that with them and started talking three years ago, Weider said. Grand Prairie has also contacted numerous golf entertainment brokers and representatives over the past six years; BigShots and its owners, Dallas-based guest [previously Club Corp of America] responded first, tied up the excess IKEA square footage, and began going through the city’s approval process.

These three projects are expected to approach $72 million in total construction costs and Weider said it will bring the No. 1 City Tax Increases Reinvestment Area nearly $500,000 a year in new tax revenue. land. We anticipate that they will also generate a good increase in General Fund sales tax revenue.

Grand Prairie Commercial Director Kay Brown-Patrick said, “As you might expect, we’re thrilled that Bass Pro and Big Shots are finally coming to Grand Prairie.

Andretti Indoor Karting

She also mentioned landing Andrettis Indoor Carting, also adding creative deal structuring, relationships, and a strong sales pitch that got us to the finish line with all three.

Overall, Brown-Patrick said, “Attracting new business and investment to the city is a major strategic priority for the City of Grand Prairie, and in my team’s role in attracting retail , we engage with potential businesses around the world to demonstrate how Grand Prairie can meet their needs. With everything going on along the 161 corridor, he’s kind of sold himself to both prospects. I also think it has a lot to do with the relationship that members of the economic development team have and how we work to cultivate relationships with policy makers, brokers and business leaders to increase their awareness of all that Grand Prairie has to offer, including the development of a competitive incentive package when applicable.

Weider said Andrettis will employ 55 people, Bass Pro will have 100 employees and BigShots Golf will hire 200 initially and maintain 150 once stabilized.

Overall, the future of Grand Prairie couldn’t look better and Weider noted that the city is thrilled with these three great additions to our President George Bush Turnpike or Epic corridor; they are excellent neighbors of IKEA.

These new additions are also expected to build on the momentum the city has had with the Epic Waters indoor water park and the Epic Recreation Center, as well as the all-new Chicken N Pickle, Bolder Adventure Park and the upcoming Hilton co-branded hotel. Garden. Inn & Homewood Suites, the 13,000 square foot conference center, and the many new restaurants soon to open nearby, including Chilis founder Larry Lavines’ new Loop 9 BBQ and Milkshake Concepts Vidorra cocina de Mexico.

The addition of these three huge entertainment attractions is a big win for Grand Prairie. And their location just north of I-20, east of SH 161, right next to IKEA guarantees success. City Council and staff are delighted that quality attractions and developers like these seek out Grand Prairie. The SH 161 corridor is quickly becoming the EpicCentral corridor and a destination for shopping, dining and entertainment, Jensen concluded.