



Akshay Kumar has often come under fire despite being one of Bollywood’s most beloved actors. After serving Indian cinema for several years, the actor has had his share of ups and downs in his career. Currently, Akshay is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Selfiee where he will be seen opposite Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta, the film is set to be released tomorrow, which is February 24. As the actor has traveled to locations for promotional interviews, he was recently asked about his Canadian citizenship, which has often become the topic of discussion for many, including netizens. During his recent interview with Aaj Taks Seedhi Baat, when asked about it, he expressed his gratitude towards India and said that this country is everything to him. However, he further revealed that he now applied for a change of passport once he got waiver status from Canada. Akshay Kumar said: India is everything to me. Everything I’ve won, everything I’ve won comes from here. And I’m lucky to have the chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything. Moreover, when asked about his 15+ Bollywood movies that flopped at the box office in the 90s. Akshay Kumar said, “I thought ‘bhai, my movies are not working and you have to work’. I went there for work. My friend was in Canada and he said “come here”. I applied and was admitted. I only had two films left to release and it’s lucky that they both became super hits. My friend told me ‘come back, start working again’. I had more films and I continued to have more work. I forgot that I had the passport. I never thought I would have to have this passport changed but now yes I applied to have my passport changed and once I got waiver status from Canada… Akkis’ Canadian citizenship was glossed over after he appeared in an interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Must Read: When John Abraham called Karan Johar Clannish after being asked to choose between Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan: Kumars or Devgns? Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

