YouTube rolls out support for dubbing videos in over 40 languages
Giving voice to videos: MrBeast was among the first YouTubers to test out a new multilingual audio feature that is now rolling out for creators so they can upload a single video and dub it into dozens of languages. Sarah see you.
Listen to this?: Samsung wants you to have that crystal clear communication with your smartphone in places where there is no cellular network connectivity, so it has developed its own satellite solution, Ivan writing.
“Town Hall Crier: taylor writes about Houseparty founder Ben Rubins, a new open-source party chat app called Towns. Built as a decentralized application, it allows people to build better hometowns on the internet to truly own their public squares.
While most VCs will tell you they had no problem raising their new fund, Volition co-founder Larry Cheng, a former Bessemer Venture Partners, Battery Partners, and Fidelity Ventures, says it didn’t. That wasn’t his experience when he tried to lift the company’s latest vehicle. All LPs felt more constrained; we could feel it, reports Connie.
The cloud is expensive. More than half of enterprises say their spending on public cloud applications will increase in 2023, while 56% expect their spending on public cloud infrastructure services to increase this year. ProsperOps raises $72 million help, Kyle reports.
Is ocean conservation the next climate tech? 7 investors explain why they’re all in it
Maritime industries such as fishing and oil exploration are inherently extractive, but advances in technology and increased environmental awareness have ushered in a new era.
“Founders and investors began to look for opportunities to conserve and even enhance ocean resources rather than exploit them,” reports Tim De Chant.
He interviewed seven investors to examine some of the parallels between climate tech and ocean conservation tech and learn more about the opportunities they’re diving for:
-
Tim Agnew, General Partner, Bold Ocean Ventures
-
Peter Bryant, Program Manager (Oceans), Builders Initiative
-
Kate Danaher, Managing Director (Oceans and Seafood), S2G Ventures
-
Daniela V. Fernandez, Founder and CEO, Sustainable Ocean Alliance (Seabird Ventures)
-
Rita Sousa, Partner, Faber Ventures
-
Christian Lim, Managing Director, SWEN Blue Ocean Partners
-
Reece Pacheco, Partner, Propeller
Did you know that the average household subscribes to five streaming services per month? No doubt that can quickly add up. Netflix read the writing on the wall and lowered prices in more than 100 territories across Africa, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific in an effort to keep subscribers subscribed, lauren writing.
Decentralized app developers have a new friend in Coinbase, which base launchedan Ethereum-centric layer to help develop applications on the blockchain. Jacqueline see you.
