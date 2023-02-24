When will Akshay Kumar’s son make his Bollywood debut? Knowing what Aarav, 20, is doing now





The children of Bollywood stars, that is to say the Star Kids, who love them, are talked about a lot. Many of them entered the acting world. These include many child stars including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey. Although Akshay Kumar previously told his son Aarav to follow his dreams, he has now given an open response on his son’s career in Bollywood. Let us know if Aarav will also be seen on the big screen as his dad or not!



Will Akshay’s son Aarav enter Bollywood?

Akshay Kumar was asked if his son Aarav would also enter the film industry like other child stars? To this he/she replied, ‘he/she has no hobby.’ When asked if he wouldn’t want his son to further his legacy, Akshay told Aaj Tak, “I just want him to be happy.”





Study in Singapore

According to media reports, Aarav was learning martial arts when he was four years old. he became interested in it because of his father. he won blackblats in Okinawa, Kudo, and Goju Ryu Karate, and won a gold medal at the national judo championships. When Aarav was 7 years old, he/she received the “Green Globe Award for Outstanding Contribution by a Child”, he/she was the youngest person to sponsor a village under the “Light a Billion Lives” campaign. Tattoo, controversy and photo with PM

Aarav is often in the limelight because he is a child star. Akshay got Aarav’s name tattooed on his back. A controversy is also associated with Aarav. It is said that he was once seen drunk with girlfriends and friends in the bedroom. he was accompanied by Sohail Khan’s son, Nirvaan. A photo of Aarav had also gone viral, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi lovingly tugged at his ears. Akshay Kumar: Leaving Canadian citizenship, now Akshay Kumar will become ‘Indian’, said – my India is everything to me

Akshay Kumar cried remembering his mother

In this interview, Akshay Kumar got emotional while talking about his late mother Aruna Bhatia. his mother said goodbye to the world on September 8, 2021. When he was told that after his mother’s death none of his films had been made and he used to go straight to the bedroom from his mother after the shoots, Akshay could not control himself and tears rolled down his cheeks. Previous films failed, Akshay’s reaction

Many of Akshay’s previous films fell flat at the box office. Some couldn’t even work on OTT. These include ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Kathputli’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Emperor Prithviraj’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ and ‘Atrangi Re’. When Akshay was asked how his mother would have reacted after seeing his series of films slump at the box office, Akshay recalled his words and said, “She has a very famous line – ‘fikr nahi kar puttar, babaji tere naal hain’ (Don’t worry son, God is with you.’ Akshay Kumar: Akshay Kumar took so many selfies in 3 minutes that he became the Guinness Book World Record, a flood of praise

‘Selfie’ hits theaters

Speaking of work, Akshay Kumar’s movie “Selfie” hit theaters on February 24. Emraan Hashmi also played an important role in this regard. Apart from these, Nusrat Bharucha is also there. List of Akshay’s upcoming films

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movies include movies like “Hera Pheri 3”, “OMG 2”, Soorarai Pottru Remake Hindi Remake, Veer Daudale Saat, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”.



