The Hollywood sign at 100: the ultimate symbol of celebrity power and price

No one will remember seeing it. Neither hikers nor pedestrians. Nor the locals. Not even Kothe, the light bulb changer. She borrows her ladder to climb to the H, then takes her last bow before the City of Angels, jumping from the letter and rolling down the hill to her death.

Two days later, a woman calls the LAPD. She says she found a jacket, purse and shoes under the Hollywood sign. Then she hangs up, but not before saying that she left the items on the steps outside Hollywood Station.

In 1932, Peg Entwistle climbed to the top of the H, then jumped and raced down the hill to her death.

Inside the purse is a note: I’m afraid I’m a coward. I’m sorry for everything. If I had done this a long time ago, it would have saved me a lot of pain.

The headlines are blazing. The actress ends her life by jumping… sign after a failure in the films The New York Times. Suicide Laid to Film Jinx Adds Los Angeles Newspaper.

It is difficult to separate the truth from the myth. Did she jump or did she fall? What was his motivation, given that his prospects for film roles were improving? (Legend has it that the next day a letter arrived in his uncle’s mailbox, offering him a role in a play about a woman driven to suicide, Wright says.)

Whatever the end of his life, Entwistle is raised in death from tortured actor to legendthe cautionary tale, as Ryan Murphy, who will make a pilgrimage to the Hollywood panel soon after moving to Los Angeles in the late 80s, recounts Oprahmag.com. There were tours where they showed you which letter she skipped and how she did it, remember. The second episode of the Netflix series Hollywood, co-created by Murphy, will show Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, David Corenswet and Samara Weaving climbing the sign, the ultimate metaphor for the ladder of actor success.

Entwistle becomes known as the Hollywood Sign Girl, a ghostly symbol of all Hollywood failures. Her favorite scent, gardenia, is said to float in the evening breeze.

Maybe she even cursed the sign. In 1939, seven years after his death, the sign is a tattered wreck. Most Hollywoodlands lots have sold out and maintenance of the sign has stopped. Torrential rain demolishes the H from which Entwistle jumped.

It’s supposed to be temporary, a billboard, just sheet metal, and so it tears, says Braudy. The Recreation and Parks Department considers it a public nuisance and wants to demolish everything.

In April 1949, the first savior of the brands, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, took over. The word LAND is excised and the restoration begins. The sign will now become a billboard not only for homes but also for dreams.

It just reads HOLLYWOOD.

Like the years goes on, the sign goes from supporting roles to starring roles in movies, TV, and eventually, social media. Maybe you saw it in the opening credits of The prince of Bel-Air, hovering over young Will Smith as he whistles for a cab to take him to his new home in Southern California. Or in season four of Seinfeld, mocking Kramers dreams of fame and fortune after his trip to Los Angeles and ends up being wrongfully arrested for murder. Or in Quentin Tarantino’s black comics Once upon a time in Hollywood poking fun at a failed TV actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) as they try to make sense of the late ’60s.

The sign invites as a backdrop for love and lust. In Friends with benefits, Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake cross the hallowed ground behind the sign, then sit together on the first O until a cop in a helicopter orders them to Get Down! In teenage romance The kissing booth, She (Joey King) and bad boy Noah (Jacob Elordi) lie naked on the hill near the sign as the camera scans the magic letters.

The directors love to destroy the sign, perhaps as unwitting revenge for their first fights here. In the disaster movie San Andreas, a monster earthquake levels the landscape of Los Angeles, collapsing the sign.

Such a fall, however, seems unlikely. Because the sign is eternal, indestructible, forever in the sky and in the minds of those who are inspired by it.

Just find the hills, we’ve been told, and you’ll know where you are, says Stephen Gyllenhaal, the filmmaker and author who traveled to Los Angeles in the summer of 1978 at the age of 29. No money. No perspective, except the hope echoed by the sign. He and his first wife, screenwriter Naomi Foner, arrive in town with their eight-month-old baby, future actress and director Maggie Gyllenhaal, in the backseat. (Their son, actor Jake Gyllenhaal, would arrive two years later.) They moved into a small house just south of Melrose, almost directly below the sign, he said.

After all these years, Gyllenhaal is still transfixed by the contradictions of the signs. Sure, there’s the Eiffel Tower, the pyramids, Mount Kilimanjaro, the Great Wall of China, but we’ve got our Hollywood sign perched precariously atop hills that too often catch fire, marketing the magic of storytelling, he said. Nine letters. Stupid, romantic, tenacious. Hopeful and almost dignified, but not quite. The perfect monument to the place I proudly call home.

There is no Hollywood. Hollywood only happens when you succeed. But this sign is real. This sign is a global force for dreamers around the world.

For me, it was always the welcome sign I came back to when I finished a movie. Home, says two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster, who attended elementary school directly below the panel. Cinema has been my family since I was three years old. I never knew anything else. When I park my car near Beachwood and make the palm-lined hike to the fire trail behind the sign, I’m back in the 70s. Back to the Polaroid color of my childhood nostalgia. Familiar and bittersweet, just like the sign.