Entertainment
The Hollywood sign at 100: the ultimate symbol of celebrity power and price
No one will remember seeing it. Neither hikers nor pedestrians. Nor the locals. Not even Kothe, the light bulb changer. She borrows her ladder to climb to the H, then takes her last bow before the City of Angels, jumping from the letter and rolling down the hill to her death.
Two days later, a woman calls the LAPD. She says she found a jacket, purse and shoes under the Hollywood sign. Then she hangs up, but not before saying that she left the items on the steps outside Hollywood Station.
Inside the purse is a note: I’m afraid I’m a coward. I’m sorry for everything. If I had done this a long time ago, it would have saved me a lot of pain.
The headlines are blazing. The actress ends her life by jumping… sign after a failure in the films The New York Times. Suicide Laid to Film Jinx Adds Los Angeles Newspaper.
It is difficult to separate the truth from the myth. Did she jump or did she fall? What was his motivation, given that his prospects for film roles were improving? (Legend has it that the next day a letter arrived in his uncle’s mailbox, offering him a role in a play about a woman driven to suicide, Wright says.)
Whatever the end of his life, Entwistle is raised in death from tortured actor to legendthe cautionary tale, as Ryan Murphy, who will make a pilgrimage to the Hollywood panel soon after moving to Los Angeles in the late 80s, recounts Oprahmag.com. There were tours where they showed you which letter she skipped and how she did it, remember. The second episode of the Netflix series Hollywood, co-created by Murphy, will show Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, David Corenswet and Samara Weaving climbing the sign, the ultimate metaphor for the ladder of actor success.
Entwistle becomes known as the Hollywood Sign Girl, a ghostly symbol of all Hollywood failures. Her favorite scent, gardenia, is said to float in the evening breeze.
Maybe she even cursed the sign. In 1939, seven years after his death, the sign is a tattered wreck. Most Hollywoodlands lots have sold out and maintenance of the sign has stopped. Torrential rain demolishes the H from which Entwistle jumped.
It’s supposed to be temporary, a billboard, just sheet metal, and so it tears, says Braudy. The Recreation and Parks Department considers it a public nuisance and wants to demolish everything.
In April 1949, the first savior of the brands, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, took over. The word LAND is excised and the restoration begins. The sign will now become a billboard not only for homes but also for dreams.
It just reads HOLLYWOOD.
Like the years goes on, the sign goes from supporting roles to starring roles in movies, TV, and eventually, social media. Maybe you saw it in the opening credits of The prince of Bel-Air, hovering over young Will Smith as he whistles for a cab to take him to his new home in Southern California. Or in season four of Seinfeld, mocking Kramers dreams of fame and fortune after his trip to Los Angeles and ends up being wrongfully arrested for murder. Or in Quentin Tarantino’s black comics Once upon a time in Hollywood poking fun at a failed TV actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) as they try to make sense of the late ’60s.
The sign invites as a backdrop for love and lust. In Friends with benefits, Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake cross the hallowed ground behind the sign, then sit together on the first O until a cop in a helicopter orders them to Get Down! In teenage romance The kissing booth, She (Joey King) and bad boy Noah (Jacob Elordi) lie naked on the hill near the sign as the camera scans the magic letters.
The directors love to destroy the sign, perhaps as unwitting revenge for their first fights here. In the disaster movie San Andreas, a monster earthquake levels the landscape of Los Angeles, collapsing the sign.
Such a fall, however, seems unlikely. Because the sign is eternal, indestructible, forever in the sky and in the minds of those who are inspired by it.
Just find the hills, we’ve been told, and you’ll know where you are, says Stephen Gyllenhaal, the filmmaker and author who traveled to Los Angeles in the summer of 1978 at the age of 29. No money. No perspective, except the hope echoed by the sign. He and his first wife, screenwriter Naomi Foner, arrive in town with their eight-month-old baby, future actress and director Maggie Gyllenhaal, in the backseat. (Their son, actor Jake Gyllenhaal, would arrive two years later.) They moved into a small house just south of Melrose, almost directly below the sign, he said.
After all these years, Gyllenhaal is still transfixed by the contradictions of the signs. Sure, there’s the Eiffel Tower, the pyramids, Mount Kilimanjaro, the Great Wall of China, but we’ve got our Hollywood sign perched precariously atop hills that too often catch fire, marketing the magic of storytelling, he said. Nine letters. Stupid, romantic, tenacious. Hopeful and almost dignified, but not quite. The perfect monument to the place I proudly call home.
For me, it was always the welcome sign I came back to when I finished a movie. Home, says two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster, who attended elementary school directly below the panel. Cinema has been my family since I was three years old. I never knew anything else. When I park my car near Beachwood and make the palm-lined hike to the fire trail behind the sign, I’m back in the 70s. Back to the Polaroid color of my childhood nostalgia. Familiar and bittersweet, just like the sign.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2023/02/hollywood-sign-100-years
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A new mobile pack allows smartphones to send texts via satellite.smartphone
- Ukraine war: Reporting from Kiev as Russia’s invasion begins – BBC News
- BurgerFi Wins Best Burger Award at 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash
- “The Conservative Party is the Brexit Party” – Sebastian Payne, Director of Onward
- Apple analyst Kuo says low-end VR headset will launch in 2025
- Russian aggression threatens efforts to protect nature beyond Ukraine
- The new sanctions ban every item Russia uses on the battlefield
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Marking One Year Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine > US Department of Defense > Release
- The transfer moves into the final stages following full council approval by City of York Council
- European Commission bans workers from using TikTok – BBC News
- Instagram wants to charge you for things that used to be free
- Harvey Weinstein sentenced to another 16 years in prison – BBC News