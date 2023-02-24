Florida Strawberry Festival 2023: Highlights guide and more





After an uphill battle with the state’s classic key lime pie, strawberry shortcake was named Florida’s official state dessert last year. Are strawberries really more of a “Florida thing” than limes? The history of the Florida Strawberry Festival would point to a strong “yes.” This story will be on full display during the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City from March 2-12. The festival has run continuously since its first event in 1930, except for a short break during World War II. The strawberry harvest season in Florida runs from December to April, and nowadays Florida farmers grow strawberries on about 12,000 acres and generate more than $300 million in harvest each year, according to a WGCU article published. last month. Here’s what you can expect to see this year, including the big hits. Halfway fair rides

The festival will feature a wide selection of fair rides for children and adults as part of the Belle City Midway. The Midway portion of the festival opens at noon Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday through Monday. The Kiddie Korral opens daily at 10 a.m. You will find information on special discounts, rules and size restrictions. here. Courtesy / The Florida Strawberry Festival The Neighborhood Village allows Florida artisans to showcase their work and compete for prizes. District Village

The Neighborhood Village allows Florida artisans to showcase their works in cake decorating, woodworking, knitting and more. The village also offers young people and adults the opportunity to compete for cash prizes. Entrance information is available on line. Breeding shows

The Florida Strawberry Festival also features breeding shows. Youth and adults can take part in the shows, which include dairy shows, lamb hops, a hog sale and more. Courtesy / The Florida Strawberry Festival Bluegrass band “Rekindled Bits of Grass” will give a free performance in the Publix Entertainment Tent on Thursday, March 2 at 6 p.m. Free entertainment

In addition to the rides and shows, the festival will also include free daily entertainment. Daily shows include several bands, religious events, and outdoor shows like pig races and water jetpack shows. A comprehensive guide to where and when to find free entertainment can be found here. Key acts

Thursday March 2 10:30 a.m. – Jimmy Sturr and his orchestra

3:30 p.m. – The Oak Ridge Boys ($30 plus admission)

7:30 p.m. – Walker Hayes Friday March 3 3:30 p.m. – Willie Nelson ($50)

7:30 p.m. Halestorm ($45) Saturday March 4 3:30 p.m. – Sara Evans ($35)

7:30 p.m. – Chris “Ludacris” Bridges Sunday March 5 3:30 p.m. – The Gatlin Brothers ($25)

7:30 p.m. – Chris Young Monday, March 6 3:30 p.m. – Neal McCoy ($30)

7:30 p.m. – Josh Turner ($35) tuesday 7 march 3:30 p.m. – Roots & Boots with Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw ($35)

7:30 p.m. – CeCe Winans ($25) Wednesday, March 8 3:30 p.m. – Tanya Tucker ($35)

7:30 p.m. – The Jacksons (CANCELED) Thursday March 9 10:30 a.m. – Bill Haley Jr. and the Comets

3:30 p.m. – Tommy James and the Shondells ($35)

7:30 p.m. – For King & Country ($40) Friday March 10 3:30 p.m. – Wayne Newton ($40)

7:30 p.m. Train ($50) Saturday March 11 3:30 p.m. – Sawyer Brown ($30)

7:30 p.m. – Keith Sweat ($40) Sunday March 12 3:30 p.m. – Country Gold Tour, with Leroy Van Dyke, TG Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown ($35)

7:30 p.m. – Lynyrd Skynyrd ($60) Additional information on parking, daily schedules and tickets is available online at Florida Strawberry Festival website. Courtesy / The Florida Strawberry Festival

