Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in Los Angeles rape trial – The Hollywood Reporter
Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Thursday for rape, capping his downfall as one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers.
The sentence will likely lead to Weinstein, who is already serving 23 years after a conviction at a trial in New York, spending the rest of his life behind bars. He claimed his innocence in a statement to the court before sentencing. “It’s a setup,” he said.
In December, a jury found Weinstein guilty of three counts – forcible rape, forced oral copulation and foreign object penetration – against Jane Doe 1. But, in a mixed verdict, he was acquitted of sexual battery. by duress against Jane Doe 3. The jury was also unable to make a decision on the charges related to Jane Doe 4, who turned out to be Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and Jane Doe 2.
The trial centered on the testimony of four women, all known as Jane Does in court, who accused Weinstein of raping or sexually assaulting them from 2004 to 2013. Four others also testified that they were assaulted, although their allegations did not result in charges. In total, prosecutors have called 44 witnesses to the stand to plead their case against the former movie mogul.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench, who could have handed Weinstein up to 18 years in prison, sentenced him to the highest possible sentence based on his previous conviction in New York. She also considered that Weinstein moved Jane Doe 1 during the assault from one room to another, giving her time to “reflect on her actions.”
Sentences will be carried out consecutively rather than simultaneously.
The court hearing follows Jane Doe 1, whose testimony prompted the jury’s only guilty verdict, prosecuting Weinstein in February for rape and forcible confinement, among other allegations. She claimed she was assaulted at a Los Angeles hotel in February 2013 after meeting Weinstein at a film festival, accusing the former movie mogul of forcing her to perform oral sex on him before shooting her in the bathroom to rape her. The lawsuit was filed just before the 10-year statute of limitations on his claims expired.
During the hearing, she addressed the court about the impact of Weinstein’s assault on her. She said she suffered from depression and blamed herself for being raped. She urged the court to hand down the ‘maximum sentence allowed’.
“There is no prison sentence long enough to undo the damage,” she said.
Addressing the court, Weinstein pointed out that he didn’t know Jane Doe 1 and that she “didn’t know me”.
“It’s a made-up story,” he said in a five-minute speech, denying assaulting any of his accusers. “Jane Doe 1 is an actress. We know she can ignite tears.
He claimed his accusers were looking for money and the lawsuit was against him. He pointed to the jurors who voted to convict him at the hearing.
“There are so many things wrong with this case,” he said, claiming that Jane Doe 1 perjured herself.
Weinstein faced two counts of rape and five counts of other types of sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. In June, a New York appeals court upheld a 23-year sentence following his conviction for first-degree and third-degree criminal sex acts.
Prior to sentencing, Lench denied a defense motion for a new trial. She rejected arguments by Weinstein’s attorneys that the lawsuit was stacked against their client due to the exclusion of certain evidence and jury instructions.
Weinstein’s attorneys have pointed out that they are not permitted to cross-examine Jane Doe 1 on alleged financial motives for reporting Weinstein’s assault to law enforcement. Defense attorney Alan Jackson argued that his “credibility was on extremely thin ice” with jurors.
Two other women who accused Weinstein of assault and are suing him were also in court.
Caitlin Dulany said in a statement: “While time spent in prison can never make up for the trauma Weinstein inflicted on each of his victims – a trauma we carry and will continue to carry with us every day of our lives. – I have a sense of peace knowing that he will probably spend the rest of his life in prison.
In a statement, Louisette Geiss said, “No prison sentence will erase the damage Weinstein has done to the lives and careers of his survivors, including me.”
Prosecutors can still decide to pursue a new trial for the charges related to Jane Doe 2 and 4. Jurors voted to convict him 8 to 4 for the charges related to Jane Doe 4 and 10 to 2 for the charge related to Jane Doe 2.
