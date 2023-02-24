Suits actor Patrick J. Adams travels back in time in CBC’s adaptation of Quebec psychodrama Plan B

Patrick J. Adams wasn’t exactly comfortable showing up on set to play in his words an everyday liar and manipulator.

But the old Combinations star plays such a role in CBC’s Plan B, a high-profile psychological drama about a man who travels back in time to save his crumbling relationship at the expense of, well, almost everything else.

Adapted from a 2017 Radio-Canada show of the same name, the series follows Philip and Evelyn, a Montreal couple worn down by the disappointing trajectory of their lives. When Evelyn breaks up with him, a discouraged Philip calls a mysterious company that promises to help him fix his mistakes.

But changing just one aspect of his fate leads to disastrous consequences for him and his loved ones, forcing him to toe a moral line.

“It takes a lot of lies for a guy to do what he’s doing here… There’s a lot of obfuscation. There’s a lot of manipulation,” the Toronto actor told CBC News in an interview.

“And although I hate to admit it, and I don’t like to think of myself in those terms, there have been times in my life when I can relate to that. And one of the gifts of power doing what I do in life is exploring that.”

Karine Vanasse, a Quebec actress who starred in the CTV series Cardinal and the film by Denis Villeneuve Polytechnichad watched the original series six years ago, long before she was cast as Evelyn.

Former Suits star Patrick J. Adams is featured on CBC’s Plan B. The actor is tackling a role created by Quebec actor Louis Morrisette, who is also the showrunner of the English adaptation. (Radio Canada)

“My memory of watching it and the fun I had as a viewer and all the things that triggered it, like, ‘oh ok, what do I think about this? How would I react to this situation if I had the power to go back in time?'”

After watching the French-Canadian series as a viewer, and now experiencing the English version as a member of its main cast, Vanasse said adapting the series for English-speaking audiences in the country is a good sign for the company. Canadian entertainment industry.

“A lot of our creators have had the chance and had the chance to work internationally afterwards. But it’s good to see real Quebec content having the opportunity to travel,” she said.

Series to be adapted in three other countries

Karine Vanasse, left, and Adams kiss during a scene on CBC’s Plan B. “But it’s great to see that real Quebec content has the opportunity to travel.” (Radio Canada)

Plan B is “tough chemistry,” said Louis Morissette, the Montreal actor and showrunner who starred as Phillippe in the original French-language series, playing the same character as Adams.

The show takes place across multiple timelines, as Philip attempts to juggle his and others’ fates without revealing his time-traveling abilities. When something goes well in his relationship with Evelyn, something is seriously wrong with his brother, who struggles with alcoholism, or in his law firm, where success and financial stability are fragile.

“We want to adapt it in an English version, a Canadian version and a 2023 version, but stay pretty close to what it was,” Morrisette said, adding later, “if [you] play with one part, there’s a domino effect where you play with everything and it won’t add up in the end.”

“It’s that sweet spot that’s been hard to find for the last two or three years, but once we got it I’m really, really happy with the end result,” he said.

WATCH | Combinations star Patrick J. Adams travels back in time in a CBC series Plan B:

Jean-François Asselin, who wrote and directed the original series and its adaptation, plans to air additional versions of the show in Germany, Belgium and France.

“When we had the opportunity to do it again, we wanted to improve it and we said to ourselves that the first two [seasons] were a bit slow in pace. We want to try to [heighten] the stakes,” said Asselin.

Bringing the same Montreal show to two different audiences in Canada was a golden opportunity by Morrisette standards. “There are so few moments that you have this chance to take a French project and do it in English knowing that there, all of a sudden, you have this opportunity to go all over the world”, he said. -he declares.

Adams didn’t make a conscious effort to distinguish his own performance from Morrissette’s, but “I definitely had things in the story that appealed to me and made me want to go on this journey,” said he declared.

“I think that focus and interest in me probably resulted in something different.”