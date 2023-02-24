Live Nation Entertainment Announces Support for Fair Ticketing Law | Culture & Leisure
Fans and artists insisting on ticketing reforms:
ARTISTS CREATE THEIR MUSIC AND CONCERTS. IT’S JUST THAT THEY ALSO DECIDE ON THE TICKETING RULES.
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fans mean everything to artists, and the best way to ensure an equitable ticketing experience for live music fans is to give more control to the artists themselves.
ARTISTS SHOULD DECIDE ON RESALE RULES.
Protect artists’ ability to use face value exchanges and limited transfer to maintain lower prices for fans and prevent resellers from exploiting fans.
MAKE THE SALE OF SPECULATIVE TICKETS ILLEGAL.
Scalpers use deceptive tactics to trick fans into spending more or buying tickets that the seller doesn’t even have, this confuses fans and should be banned.
Policymakers should broaden the scope of the BOTS Act and strengthen its enforcement to deter those who break the law, thereby misleading artists and fans.
FIGHT AGAINST RESALE SITES THAT ARE SAFE HAVES FOR SCALPERS.
Resale sites that turn a blind eye to illegally acquired tickets, allow ticket speculation, and ignore artist rules need real consequences from policymakers to curb their bad behavior.
MANDATE NATIONALLY ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICING.
Avoid surprises at checkout and give fans the ability to easily compare prices when shopping by imposing global pricing that shows the total cost of the ticket and fees upfront.
We already follow many of these common sense policies and are ready to make additional changes, but we cannot do it alone. We need all of the industry and policy makers to stand up for fans and artists.
RESALE IS FLEEING WITH LOATING THE LAW
TO PROTECT FANS, LAWS MUST PROTECT ARTISTS’ CONTROL OF TICKETS
Advocating for FAIR ticketing policies has never been more important because artists are actively losing their ability to control their tickets in states across the country, hurting fans and helping resellers.
6 States have already adopted legislation protecting resale:
6 other states are considering new laws to protect resale:
Scalper lobbyists use terms like “fan freedom” to sound like they’re after consumers, but unlimited resale protects scalpers more than fans. Programs such as fan-to-fan face value exchanges are designed specifically to ensure fans have maximum flexibility when buying tickets, but tickets remain at the prices set by the artists. Runaway resale laws make programs like this illegal.
To truly protect consumers, Congress should pass a federal law that strengthens artists’ ability to control their tickets. Together we can create a FAIR system that benefits everyone.
