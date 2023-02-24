Actor Phil Davis Says He Quit BAFTAs After Embarrassing Awards – Deadline





British actor Phil Davis has said he quit his BAFTA membership following Sunday’s BAFTA Film Awards, which he called an “embarrassing travesty”. In a post on Twitter, Davis, who was nominated for a BAFTA for supporting actor for his role in Mike Leigh in 2004 Vera Drake, wrote: “The BAFTA awards were an embarrassing travesty. Cut the speeches of deserving winners for toe curling without interviews. Poor Richard E Grant pretending to arrive in a Batmobile and no Bernard Cribbens in memory. I have resigned from my membership” The BAFTA awards were an embarrassing travesty. Cut the speeches of deserving winners for toe curling without interviews. Poor Richard E Grant pretending to arrive in a Batmobile and no Bernard Cribbens in memory. I resigned from my membership — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis6) February 22, 2023 His comments came after Sunday’s ceremony which was criticized. Inside the Royal Festival Hall, the show attendees saw had a lull after around two hours, with talent interviews appearing to supplement the proceedings in order to sync up with the BBC One broadcast (which operates with a one hour delay) so that the last four categories can be streamed live. Some categories and acceptance speeches have been condensed for the show, which averaged 2.6 million viewers with a peak of 3.8 million, a 16.2% increase from last year. . There have also been criticisms of the lack of diversity among the winners. A group photo of all the winners appeared to feature just one black person: Alison Hammond, who co-hosted the BAFTAs with Richard E Grant. Deadline has contacted BAFTA for comment. Davis’ many credits also include features Quadrophenia, high hopes, secrets and lies And In the name of the Father as well as television series Doctor Who, Sherlock, Poldark, Riviera, Try and the last season of slow horses. His reference at the end Doctor Who actor Bernard Cribbins, BAFTA Film Award nominee for the 1970s Railway children, came as Cribbins was not included in the In Memoriam segment of the Sunday show. This too angered Doctor Who show runner Russell T Davies. BAFTA later said Cribbins would be recalled to the TV Awards in May, according to The Independent.

