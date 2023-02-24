John Legend: Losing his son was ‘even worse’ for Chrissy Teigen | Entertainment
John Legend thinks the loss of their son was “worse” for his wife Chrissy Teigen.
The couple were devastated in 2020 when they lost baby son Jack five months after the ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star became pregnant and the ‘All of Me’ hitmaker admitted he was in awe of ‘the strength and resilience” of his wife because she had to leave through “physical trauma” while navigating their shared grief.
Asked about sharing the tough times in their lives with the world, John told Fatherly: “The times of joy and love outweigh any negative experiences we’ve had. But when we’ve had them, it tested our strength, it tested our resilience.
“Particularly as a husband you grieve, but you also know it’s even worse for your wife because it’s not just emotional. It’s a physical trauma that also happens when you lose a child.
“To see his strength and resilience through this, despite all the challenges, was really inspiring to me.”
The 44-year-old singer – who has Luna, six, Miles, four, and Esti, five weeks, with Chrissy – is delighted he and his wife have been able to comfort people who have suffered similar tragic losses and struggles with fertility through their own opening.
He said: “We wanted to share our story with people because we know a lot of other people are going through it too, and a lot of people are either suffering in silence or feeling like it’s something they can’t. not share with other people.
“I feel like we’ve helped make people who feel they are dealing with fertility issues and other issues feel more comfortable sharing this and maybe not as shameful as before.
“Chrissy gets it everywhere she goes. People come up to her and tell her of their gratitude to her for her bravery and sharing what she’s shared, and then they tell her what they’ve got too. It kind of frees up people’s will to talk about that too.
But John insisted he was still “guarded” on certain issues, although he believes being “honest and genuine” in public has contributed to his musical success.
He explained: “I’m always reserved about the things I want to be protected from, but part of our passions are defined by what we do at home.
“I sing about relationships, I sing about love and human connection. The only way that really works is to be honest and authentic about your own love and your own relationships.
“And then Chrissy, most of her businesses and her passion revolve around cooking and the things she does at home with us and the family.
“We’ve been through pain and triumph, we’ve been through ups and downs together, and we’ve grown into full adults together.”
