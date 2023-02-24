Entertainment
Letter from the editors: arts journalism needs independence
Over the past 50 years, the Stanford Daily has hosted a number of very different sections that each claimed to have a finger on the cultural pulse of the Bay Area: entertainment, arts and entertainment, intermission. Today, we call it Arts & Vie.
Common to all of these sections is a strong commitment to reporting and evaluating art at Stanford and beyond. Although the nature of our coverage has changed over time, as you can see with Greta Reichs 26 Art History Reviews, the principles that guide our section remain steadfast. In particular, we strive to support artists, provide meaningful criticism to those who need it, and accurately report events and stories in the arts. This letter argues that the Daily’s independence from Stanford is essential to the integrity of the Arts & Life section.
Arts & Vie oscillates precariously between reporting (factual and informative news) and criticism (opinion articles). This flexibility is both our strength and our weakness; a blur on both sides is why we started attaching this editor’s note to the end of every review:
“Editor’s Note: This article is a review and includes thoughts, opinions, and subjective criticism.“
As art critics, our work is slightly oxymoronic: we strive for the impossible goal of unbiased subjectivity. Art reviews become meaningless when their authors are influenced by the opinions of the artist, so we do our best to steer authors away from any conflict of interest. Think about how your best friend (or worst enemy) would write about your band’s gig, or how you might rewatch your art teacher’s show, knowing that he’s in control of your grade.
Here we can also address the trend of our sections towards positive reviews. Our recent conversation with Chicago Tribune critic Lori Waxman revealed this concise wisdom: never knock. As an academic journal, we are closer to small artists than most publications; Yet our goal is always to support and uplift artists in their pursuits. And with so much art going on, it’s impossible to completely cover the good and the bad!
When production becomes organizational, however, we feel justified in making criticisms. Institutions need real criticism for change to happen, even if that change is purely artistic.
We focus our reviews on works of art only instead of their respective institutions. We differ from the Opinions section in that we seek to highlight the quality of art produced in an unbiased manner, avoiding personalized opinions about institutions and artists.
On the other hand, as arts journalists, we have the same duties as journalists: to seek out and verify the truth, to treat sources with empathy, and to report stories with our best judgment. The value of independence is immeasurable in this respect. If a student artist misrepresents their performance or work, we check the facts; if an arts organization has a problematic history, we provide that essential context. And if an art department suffers a scandal, we must report regardless of the university’s desired outcome. Significant coverage cannot be achieved if its subject controls what is printed. We will pursue the truth to the best of our ability, regardless of the personal feelings of our subjects.
We do not always live up to these ideals. Arts & Life is made up of human editors and writers, many of whom are new to journalism. Mistakes are made: we make factual and copy corrections where necessary. But we respect the content of our reviews and our reporting because, as an independent publication, we have the right and the responsibility to defend our voice.
In the same way, our section can also provide an entry point to the myriad sectors of the local arts scene. We aim to make it a site for learning about the craft of writing, but also the rich stories behind every artist, work and genre we cover. Visibility is an instrumental effect of journalism. As a media publication, The Stanford Daily has the power to guide the local public eye. By creating a conversation around the independent creative innovation that populates the Bay Area, Arts & Life plays a role in bringing together the threads of our local arts scene.
Stanford is the epicenter of artistic talent, from slam poets to ceramicists to composers of contemporary electronics and everything in between. Admittedly, Arts & Life does not currently have the ability to reach every corner of every stage; we recognize this limitation as one of our biggest shortcomings. While conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion remain at the center of our editorial meetings, we ask you, artists and art lovers, to raise your voice when our section is not fulfilling its mission. . And, if you have the time, we ask that you join us in helping to achieve this mission.
And, above all, we ask that you keep us to the benchmarks that we have described here. It would be unfair to rely on readers for accountability, but we want to be a section that serves the arts community, not a section that uses it. We will continue to update you on the latest in Stanfords culture; in return, we hope that you understand the importance of what we do and the standards required of it.
Peyton Lee ’24 and Aditeya Shukla ’23 were editors of Arts & Life Volume 262. Linda Liu ’25 and Sofia Gonzalez-Rodriguez ’25 are the section’s current editors.
