The Flash Season 9 Red Death Identity and Returning Actor Explained

The last season of the flash just revealed the identity of its main antagonist, the Red Death, marking the return of a very familiar face to the Arrowverse. As the series nears the end of its nine-year run, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash are about to face one of their deadliest foes yet, a Negative-powered speedster. Speedforce and sporting a suit with a distinct bat symbol. The third episode of the season, titled “Rogues of War”, saw The Flash face off against the Red Death for the very first time and ended with the shocking revelation of the supervillain’s identity.

Several Arrowverse characters return to the flash for its ninth and final season, which also serves as the final chapter in the CW’s hit shared universe, which began with 2012’s Arrow. Not only will Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow, return for the show’s final episodes, but several other heroes and villains have also been confirmed to make appearances throughout the season. In a shocking twist, ‘Rogues of War’ reveals villain Red Death to be one of those returning characters, leaving many questions as to why this former superhero threatens The Flash and how exactly she achieved her goals. terrifying new speedster powers.

Javicia Leslie plays Red Death In The Flash Season 9

In a shocking cliffhanger ending, the flash finally unmasked the Red Death, revealing the familiar face of Javicia Leslie. Longtime Arrowverse viewers will surely recognize Leslie for his all-too-short stint as the eponymous hero in the final two seasons of batman. Playing Ryan Wilder, Leslie replaced Ruby Rose as the protagonist of the Arrowverse series after the actress sadly left the show after its first season. Ryan Wilder became the series’ new lead until its cancellation in 2022, although the character continued to appear in guest roles on other Arrowverse series, including the flash‘s “Armageddon” in its eighth season.

“Rogues of War” widely telegraphed the reveal that Batwoman is secretly the Red Death throughout the episode as Team Flash investigated the mysterious benefactor of their new villains. With some terrific research from Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), the team was able to ascertain that Wayne Enterprises had funded the new Rogues team. After contacting Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) in Gotham City, Team Flash receives the disturbing news that Ryan Wilder had disappeared several days earlier, hinting that she was involved in the Rogues’ exploits. The final moments of the episode confirmed this theory, with the Red Death finally revealing his identity.

Is Ryan Wilder now dead red? Who is Leslie’s character?

Although the Red Death wears the face of Batwoman, Gotham City’s iconic hero may not actually be the villain after all. The Arrowverse often delves into the concept of the multiverse, using scientific theory as a storytelling device that allows any number of alternate reality characters to appear. the flash even made a running joke about its many multiversal variations, particularly with longtime actor Tom Cavanagh, who has portrayed no less than ten different versions of Harrison Wells throughout his time on the show. So it’s possible that the Red Death is actually Ryan Wilder from another universe, absolving Earth-Prime’s Batwoman of one of her supposed crimes.

A variant of Batwoman like Red Death would return Crisis on Infinite Earths, the Arrowverse crossover event that rewrote the multiverse. According to the franchise’s own explanation, the multiverse has been destroyed, leaving the events of the Arrowverse to occur on what’s known as Earth-Prime. Nevertheless, the end of Crisis on Infinite Earths has already been crashed several times, along with some other universes, such as the DCEU’s Earth-89 and Superman and LoisThe still unknown Earth continued to exist despite the destruction of the multiverse. Additionally, Red Death’s comic book counterpart does indeed come from an alternate universe, making it likely that will be the case in the flash Also.

Which character is Red Death in DC Comics?

For its ninth season, the flash is changing Red Death’s identity from Batman to Batwoman. In DC Comics, the Red Death is a multiversal variant of Bruce Wayne who failed in his crusade to save Gotham City from its criminal underworld. Succumbing to the weight of his failure as Batman, Bruce began working on a way to achieve the Speedforce, believing himself more worthy of its power than Barry Allen. Eventually, Bruce and Barry merged into one body, with the massive power provided by the Speedforce. As the Red Death, the supervillain has teamed up with other evil Batman variants to wreak havoc across the multiverse.

It’s taken the full power of the Justice League to battle the Red Death over the course of this story, proving that he truly is one of the most powerful Super Villains in the DC Universe. With the strength and skill of Batman and the speed of The Flash, the Red Death was nearly unstoppable, earning a very prestigious spot in Barry Allen’s Rogues Gallery. Therefore, the multiversal speedster supervillain is a perfect antagonist for the flashBarry Allen’s final season, giving Barry Allen one of the biggest fights of his life to close out the beloved series. If the comics are any indication, however, Barry won’t be able to defeat the Red Death alone.

Why Red Death says “I am Vengeance”

During his reveal as Red Death, Ryan Wilder utters “I am vengeful” a line familiar to Batman’s iconic mythology and deeply symbolic of his villainous counterpart’s motivation. Batman has often declared himself to be the personification of revenge in his crusade against crime in Gotham City. The late Kevin Conroy, the voice of the Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Serieseven made the line famous in an iconic monologue, as he stated “I am revenge. I am the night. I… am Batman!” This statement appearing in the flashhowever, features a dark parallel to Batman’s original interpretation of the phrase.

In the comics, the Red Death also declares himself as the personification of revenge, drawing a dark parallel to Batman. Recent movies like The Batman proved how truly dangerous his ideology of revenge can be – and how quickly it can be twisted for darker motives. It seems like the flash will add her own commentary to this recent trend, as Batwoman’s own ideology will be tested against her villainous counterpart, who has taken her crusade to unhealthy extremes in an effort to make up for her own failures. Much like the comic book story, The Red Death shows how easily the pursuit of revenge can twist a once heroic crusade.

What The Flash’s Red Death Identity Means For Season 9

The identity of the Red Death has huge implications for the future of the flashis the ninth season. By changing the identity of the Red Death, the flash can adapt unused Arrowverse storylines for batman Season 4, giving the character the send off she deserves. Additionally, Ryan Wilder’s Red Death hints that the Arrowverse won’t directly adapt the comic book supervillain, but rather make changes to his origin and powers. It is not yet known if the Red Death has merged with her world’s Barry Allen, but her use of the Negative Speedforce may hint that she has instead become one with Eobard Thawne, the Reverse Flash, marking a major departure from the comic storyline.

The red death in the flash also explains several of the returning heroes who are set to appear in the series’ final episodes. The Red Death is a threat worthy of the Justice League itself, which makes it all the more reasonable that major heroes show up to help Barry in this fight. With major heroes like Green Arrow returning, the Arrowverse itself is gearing up for a satisfying ending that can finally unite its version of the Justice League for the biggest fight of their lives. Even with the Justice League at his side, however, Barry Allen is ready for the fight of his life as the flash comes to an end.

