CHICKASHA Acclaimed Killers of the Flower Moon author and National Book Award finalist David Grann will deliver the keynote address at the 2023 Oklahomas University of Science and Arts Giles Symposium on Citizenship and Function public with lawyer, author, professor and consultant Hannibal B. Johnson on March 3 at 6:00 p.m. at the Te Ata Memorial Auditorium. The event is free, but registration is required. usao.edu/giles. Killers of the Flower Moon uncovers one of the most sinister racial injustices in American history: the murders of several members of the Osage tribe whose lands contained rich oil reserves. The incident launched one of the first major investigations of the early FBI. A major feature film starring Martin Scorsese as director, Leonardo DiCaprio as lead man, and principal photography shot in northeast Oklahoma is set to premiere later this year. A writer for The New Yorker Magazine, in his interviews, Grann explores his creative process from his initial inspiration to investigate a story, through his painstaking research, to finally connecting these often-forgotten stories to their contemporary relevance with his extraordinary storytelling skills. A graduate of Harvard Law, Johnson’s work specializes in equity, inclusion, cultural competency, human relations, leadership and nonprofit management. He is the author of 10 books, has taught at major Oklahoma law schools, and serves on several national and state commissions aimed at improving social justice. Prior to the symposium, attendees are encouraged to visit the Nesbitt Gallery in Davis Hall to view the latest exhibit, featuring original artifacts from the Osage Trials, the Tulsa Race Massacre, and the Chickasaw actress and former science student and arts, Te Ata Fisher. The school would like to thank the Osage Nation Museum for their generous donation of material from the trials for this exhibit. In conjunction with the symposium, Art Wrecker Studio Universities in downtown Chickasha will host a juried exhibition featuring works that address issues of inclusion and representation of minority artists from Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, and New York. ‘Arkansas. Tulsa-based painter, muralist and mixed-media artist Aunj Braggs will serve as judge. The opening of the exhibition will take place on March 4 at 7 p.m. at the Art Wrecker Studio. Awards will be announced at the reception. The Science & Arts Foundation sponsors the Ray, Mary & Nita Giles Symposium for Citizenship and Public Service through endowment funds established by Oklahoma College for Women alumni Mary Martin Giles, her husband, Ray, and their daughter , Nita. For more information, visit usao.edu/giles.

