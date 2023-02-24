Pakistani actor Hania Aamir dances to the song RRR Naatu Naatu at a wedding. Show





Filmmaker SS Rajamoulis RRR has become a global phenomenon. The film has already won several international awards, including the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards this year. The song Naatu Naatu from the hit Telugu movie also earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song last month. As the world vibrates to the rhythm of the catchy song, Pakistani actor Hania Aamir also joins the Naatu Naatu movement. Read also : Mahira Khan dances to songs by Govinda and Ranbir Kapoor at a wedding in Pakistan; fans say “music has no boundaries”. Show In a video from a recent wedding function that has surfaced online, Hania, who is one of Pakistan’s best-known actors, is seen giving a dance performance to the song RRR in front of a huge gathering. which included actor Saboor Aly. The clip, which is believed to be from a recent wedding celebration, has also been shared by many celebrities, including Saboor and Hania. In the video, which is widely shared on social media, Hania is dressed in a sharara outfit paired with white sneakers as she shows off her dancing skills and gives an energetic performance to the song RRR with one of the guests. Many on social media are praising the actor for lighting up the wedding celebration with his “incredible” performance and “breaking the dance floor”. An Instagram user commented on a video posted by a Pakistan-based wedding photographer. “Is it dancing or a workout? The dance floor is breaking…” One fan wrote of Hania, “Oh wow wow this is so good and she’s so comfortable in his trainers and wears them so well.” Hania often shares her love for Indian films in her social media posts. Last month, the actor took to Instagram Stories to share a video with one of his friends as they both performed Naatu Naatu’s signature hook steps pictured on Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The song has been a favorite at recent awards shows and will take on heavyweights such as Lady Gaga and Rihanna, whose songs are also nominated in the same Oscar category at next month’s Oscars. tt:10 Successfully subscribed to the newsletter

