Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 more years in prison for the rape of an actor

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) A Los Angeles judge sentenced Harvey Weinstein to an additional 16 years in prison on Thursday after a jury found him guilty of the rape and sexual assault of an Italian actor and model, favoring the downfall of the former movie mogul who became a #MeToo magnet.

The prison sentence, along with the 23 years he received in 2020 for a similar conviction in New York, is likely equivalent to a life sentence for the 70-year-old.

Weinstein, sitting in a wheelchair and dressed in prison gear, appealed directly to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench, saying: I maintain that I am innocent. I never raped or sexually assaulted Jane Doe 1.” The woman Weinstein was convicted of raping sobbed in the courtroom as he spoke.

Moments earlier, she told the judge about the pain she felt after being attacked by Weinstein.

Before that night, I was a very happy and confident woman. I valued myself and the relationship I had with God, the woman, who was only identified in court as Jane Doe 1, said in tears as she stood at a desk behind prosecutors . I was excited about my future. Everything changed after the defendant brutally assaulted me. There is no prison sentence long enough to repair the damage.

Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By signing up, you agree to the terms

In December, jurors found Weinstein guilty of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against the woman who, at the start of the trials in October, gave a dramatic and moving account of her arrival without being there. invited to her hotel room during an approaching 2013 film festival. at the Oscars, talking his way and attacking him.

Lench sentenced Weinstein to eight years for one count of forcible rape, six years for forced oral copulation and two years for forced penetration with a foreign object, for a total of 16 years.

Attorneys Alan Jackson, left, Mark Werksman, center, and Jacqueline Sparagna, representing Harvey Weinstein, arrive at Los Angeles County Superior Court, Oct. 24, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

His lawyers asked that she sentence him to three years on each count and that the sentences be carried out simultaneously.

Mr. Weinstein has done a lot of good for a lot of people in his 50-year career, Weinstein’s attorney, Mark Werksman, told the judge. He was a man many famous movie stars would thank in their Oscar speeches.

Werksman cited Weinstein’s age and very poor health, suggesting that a long sentence would make it unlikely he would ever see his five children outside of prison.

Jane Doe 1 could be heard crying in court throughout Werksman and Weinstein’s remarks to the judge.

It’s a made up story. Jane Doe 1 is an actress. She can ignite tears, said Weinstein, who insisted he had never met the woman. Please don’t sentence me to life in prison. I do not deserve it. There are so many things wrong with this case.

The jury acquitted Weinstein of sex battery by a massage therapist and returned no verdict on counts involving two other women.

Today justice has prevailed for the survivors,” the massage therapist, known during the trial as Jane Doe 3, said in a statement released by her attorney after sentencing. No woman has to fear Harvey Weinstein anymore because he will never get out of prison.

The defense argues that Weinstein had consensual sex with two of the women he was accused of assaulting and that two others made up the incidents entirely.

Then movie mogul Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 2, 2014. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Lench handed down the sentence on Thursday after denying a motion by Weinstein’s attorneys for a new trial. In arguments, they said the judge was wrong to exclude from evidence messages showing the Italian model had a sexual relationship with the director of the film festival she was visiting during the attack.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson said rape shield laws excluding a victim’s sexual history were irrelevant here because the defense allegedly used the messages to show the woman perjured herself and damaged her credibility when she testified that she and festival director Pascal Videcomini were just friends and colleagues.

If the jury had known that Jane Doe 1 and Pascal were intimately involved, they never would have bought the story that was told, Jackson said. We know they wouldn’t have bought it. Because some of them said so.

Jackson argued that the messages would also have bolstered defense arguments that the woman was not even in her hotel room, where she testified that the attack took place, but was with Vicedomini.

The defense had provided the judge with affidavits from jurors, two of whom were present for sentencing, that the evidence might have led them to make a different decision.

In this Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, actress Rose McGowan, right, speaks during a news conference as actress Rosanna Arquette, center left, listens outside a Manhattan courthouse after Harvey Weinstein arrived in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Lench called the jurors’ statements speculation about how the evidence would have unfolded that was irrelevant under the law.

The two jurors, who gave only their first names Michael and Jay, told reporters outside the courtroom that they were not there to defend either side, but said hearing the messages could have changed the deliberations.

The issue will likely be at the forefront of Weinstein’s next call.

Weinstein’s prosecutors and attorneys declined to comment on the sentence.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted.

Legal uncertainties remain on both sides for Weinstein.

New York’s highest court has agreed to hear his appeal in his rape and sexual assault convictions. And Los Angeles prosecutors have yet to say whether they will try Weinstein again on counts they could not reach a verdict on. A hearing on a possible retrial is scheduled for next month.

Weinstein is eligible for parole in New York in 2039.